A St. John man and woman are facing assault charges following an altercation, according to police.
Santa Nunez, age 47, and Ramon Degracia, age 46, were arrested at 2:42 p.m. Tuesday and charged with domestic violence-related third-degree assault and simple assault. Both were remanded to the custody of the Burea of Corrections.
According to a V.I. Police Department statement, officers at the Leander Jurgen Command were dispatched to the Chocolate Hole area relative to a disturbance.
Upon the officers’ arrival, police made contact with both individuals, who told police that a verbal altercation, and subsequently a physical altercation involving a weapon, ensued after the woman arrived to a destination at 1 a.m.
"Due to conflicting statements, both persons were arrested based on the domestic violence
statue of the Virgin Islands," police said in the statement.
The case is presently under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau. Anyone with
any information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau
Domestic Violence Unit at (340)774-2211, ext. 5534 or Crime Stoppers V.I. at 1 (800)222-