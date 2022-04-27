A man and woman are each facing criminal charges after a dispute in which police said she hit him with a vehicle, and he fired a gun, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Juan Aponte Jr. and Jovina Drummond were arrested Sunday.
Aponte was charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle, illegal possession of ammunition, and discharging a firearm.
Drummond was charged with third-degree assault, domestic violence.
Both appeared in court Monday, where Magistrate Judge Yolan Brow Ross advised them of their rights and set conditions of release.
Bail for Aponte, who has two pending criminal cases, was set at $50,000. Drummond’s bail was set at $15,000.
The incident occurred at around 1:17 p.m. when officers responded to a 911 call for assistance by an off-duty police officer in the area of Schjang Ball Park in Christiansted, St. Croix.
The officer said he was at his home when he heard an argument in the roadway, and saw Drummond drive a black Range Rover into Aponte, who was knocked off his feet and landed on the hood of the vehicle, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
The officer said he then saw Aponte pull a gun from his waistband, “discharge one shot in the air,” and walk away, according to the fact sheet.
Police responded and spoke with Drummond, who was in the vehicle, and Aponte, who was still walking, and both said they didn’t need any assistance.
Police then saw Aponte get into Drummond’s vehicle and conducted a traffic stop and further questioning, according to the fact sheet.
Police said Aponte, who does not have a firearm license, was carrying a black 9mm Glock pistol, and also had marijuana, according to the fact sheet.
In court Monday, Assistant V.I. Attorney General Amie Simpson said it appeared the two had been ordered to have no contact because of the other pending criminal charges.
“We are concerned about the overall volatility of the situation. I think it needs to be clear to these folks that they don’t belong around each other,” Simpson said.