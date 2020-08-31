The Mandahl Convenience Center on St. Thomas will be closed on Wednesday for scheduled maintenance. The facility will reopen from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.
The Virgin Islands Waste Management Authority remains on an abbreviated schedule for solid waste disposal due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Landfills, convenience centers and the transfer station hours of operations have been adjusted to minimize contact between authority staff and the public.
The adjusted hours are:
• Anguilla Landfill, St. Croix: 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
• Bovoni Landfill, St. Thomas: 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
• Susannaberg Transfer Station, St. John: 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
• Peter’s Rest Convenience Center, St. Croix: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Mandahl Convenience Center, St. Thomas: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To report illegal dumping, call the 24-hour hotline at 844-962-8784.