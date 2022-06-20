ST. THOMAS — In the back of the Marine Biology Center at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Kean Campus, sits rows of large blue tubs filled with green mangrove sprouts.
The sprouts are tended to by the GRROE USVI Mangroves research team, and will one day be planted at sites throughout the territory designated for recovery efforts.
GRROE stands for the team’s mission, which is to grow research, restoration, outreach and education of the territory’s mangrove ecosystems.
Allison Holevoet, a second-year grad student at UVI, conducts research in the nursery, and carefully studies the sprouts to ensure their survival.
“It’s great if they can grow in the nursery just fine, but this isn’t their final resting place, so the harder and more accurately we can grow them the better,” Holevoet said.
Mangroves are woody trees that grow around the globe, but have adapted to live in saltwater environments.
According to Holevoet, mangroves provide the coastline with protection from storm surge and intense waves during a hurricane, and serve as an important habitat to species of coral, fish and invertebrates.
Climate change poses a threat to the territory’s mangrove population as stronger storms can cause significant damage to trees, which can take years to fully recover.
“They’ve become susceptible to storms, there’s a lot of pressure from the coastal squeeze where development moving towards the ocean pushes the forest away from inland,” said Heather Stewart, a post-doctoral researcher.
“The first two feet of forest is what is taking the majority of that windfall and the increased wave energy, and they are able to decrease it for the rest of the forest. But what we are starting to see here more and more is that you only have a couple of feet of forests in certain places,” she added.
In order to combat mangrove habitat loss the land-based mangrove nursery was constructed in 2021 by a cohort of graduate and undergraduate students led by professor Kistin Wilson Grimes. The project is funded under a five-year, $20 million Ridge to Reef grant awarded to V.I. EPSCOR.
Researchers were permitted to go out into the field and collect any mangrove seedlings, known as propagules, that had fallen to the ground.
Since April 2021, Grimes’ team has planted more than 5,000 propagules of red, black and white mangroves at the nursery and last month they replanted their first group of red mangroves out in the shallow waters of Range Cay, past John Brewers Bay.
Alongside the nursery, the lab has created 20 long-term monitoring plots on St. John, St. Thomas and St. Croix to collect data on the environments where mangroves currently grow.
“All that (data) is going to go into a restoration potential index, to see where restoration is needed and feasible,” Holevoet said.
Allie Durdall, a watershed and marine specialist, said light and temperature sensors are two important data points collected at each site.
“Our hope is that we can use that data to better prepare our plants to be more successful wherever they end up,” Durdall said.
One method used to prepare the nursery mangroves for the wild is called hardening, where the plant is gradually exposed to more and more direct sunlight over a period of time.
Stewart said that the outplanting of nursery-grown trees to assist with restoration is used “as a last resort.”
“There are some areas where the mangroves aren’t doing great, but they are naturally recovering, and that is good, we want them to naturally recover,” she said.
Meanwhile in the nursery, the research team conducts experiments to study the growth of mangroves in a variety of conditions.
Holevoet’s research is looking at the difference between growing red mangroves in potting soil versus crushed glass, which mimics the sandy conditions a tree might experience in the wild.
“We are just trying to figure out what works for us in our nursery system,” she said.
In the same way gardeners or farmers swap tips for growing their crops, the research team also conducts outreach to connect with other organizations that are working to restore mangroves in the Caribbean and abroad.
Durdall said last month, GRROE USVI hosted its first mangrove restoration learning exchange with the H. Lavity Stoutt Community College in Tortola, British Virgin Islands.
Students and staff from the BVI community college visited St. Thomas and toured the Range Cay mangrove site as well as potential mangrove restoration sites.
As part of the learning exchange, Grimes and her team will visit the Stoutt Community College mangrove nursery.
Holevoet said she looks forward to growing citizen science relative to mangroves in the territory through community outreach.
One such outreach kicks off Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon when GRROE USVI Mangroves will assist with the Great Mangrove Cleanup at Salt River, St. Croix. Interested volunteers can register at viepscor.org.