New Environmental Protection Agency air monitors on St. Croix recently showed elevated levels of hydrogen sulfide coming from an open manhole cover near Anguilla Landfill, and Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said Monday it’s clear that noxious gases have been coming from at least two places.
Limetree Bay refinery “admitted that they have had releases,” and are currently cleaning residents’ homes and cars of oil droplets sprayed over neighborhoods during flares, Bryan said.
But there have also been instances of smells that don’t correlate with issues at the refinery, and the manhole is another possible source of odor, Bryan said.
“That’s not the end of the investigation,” Bryan said.
The manhole has now been closed, but “may — and I stress, may — have solved some of the mysteries that was puzzling our investigatory team,” Bryan said. “We are having a difficult time matching up some of the readings in the gaseous odors in the community with the events that were occurring at the refinery. As it turns out, this additional source that was unaccounted for is very significant.”
Attorney Yohana Manning said Friday he’s representing refinery employees who want to return to work as soon as possible.
“There is no evidence whatsoever that the H2S odors came from the refinery, but there is now ample proof that a manhole operated by the Virgin Islands government is emitting strong odors and illegal quantities of H2S,” or hydrogen sulfide, Manning said in a statement.
Manning said class action lawsuits filed recently by residents against the refinery should be withdrawn and the refinery restarted.
“Hundreds of my clients’ workers are at home, not generating income like they should because of these claims. We have been bombarded by accusation after accusation and none of these accusations proved that the true source was the refinery,” Manning said. “Workers have been laid off, because of this. I consider this a civil rights issue, black and brown men and women have been sidelined for absolutely no reason whatsoever. They were told not to come back to work, until further notice. Its time to reopen the doors to the refinery so they can work.”
Bryan, however, says it’s too early to draw any conclusions, and “we have not had concrete, solid proof that this was the source that was causing all of the problems, but we do know this manhole was having elevated levels of this odor in the surrounding area.”
Bryan said government officials met with Limetree CEO Jeff Rinker on Monday morning at Government House to discuss plans moving forward.
The EPA ordered the refinery to shut down for at least 60 days, and “it will be at least another six to eight weeks before we see any resumption of stuff at the refinery,” Bryan said.
In addition to the five EPA air monitors, Bryan said the refinery is also working to install air monitors to comply with Clean Air Act regulations.