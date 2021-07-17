ST. THOMAS — A man is in jail after he was found with a gun magazine and refused to cooperate with police, providing only a tribal nation identification card not recognized as valid by the government.
The man was arrested Thursday and charged as an anonymous John Doe. However, he is also known as “Warinu Kapa,” according to the affidavit filed by V.I. Police.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General John Barraco said during a court hearing Friday that he believes the man’s legal name may be Terrance Martin III, and has a previous criminal case for possession of an unlicensed firearm.
Magistrate Judge Carolyn Hermon-Percell said the case cannot proceed until the man is formally identified by his legal name, and continued his advice-of-rights hearing until Monday.
Territorial Public Defender Alexia Furlow said the man refused to speak with her. He insisted on representing himself in court Friday, despite the judge’s strenuous recommendation that he accept the advice of counsel and cooperate with law enforcement.
The arrest occurred around 1:30 p.m. Thursday when an officer directing traffic around a two-car collision in Bournefield noticed a black Jeep Wrangler approaching without a license plate or registration sticker.
The officer attempted to stop the Jeep, but the driver swore at the officer and drove off toward the University of the Virgin Islands, according to the affidavit.
The officer got into a marked police vehicle and engaged the lights in an attempt to stop the driver, who ignored the signals until he finally stopped in the area of Xanadu beach, according to the affidavit.
The suspect began recording the officer with his cellphone and told him “I had no right to stop him because he is a tribal citizen,” according to the affidavit. He provided police with “an identification card of the Maipuri Arauan Nation with the name ‘Warinu Kapa,’ ” but no other identification documents.
Police smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and conducted a search, and “a silver extended magazine for a Colt .45 was discovered in the glove compartment of the vehicle rolled up in a newspaper,” according to the affidavit.
Police also found a small amount of marijuana but no identifying documents for the vehicle or driver.
Investigators said they traced the vehicle’s identification number and found it registered to Terrance Martin Jr., but the suspect claimed not to know that person and “advised me that he has rights, and I cannot pin a name on him that he did not provide.”
Police placed the man under arrest and charged him with interfering with an officer discharging his duty, failure to display a registration sticker or license plate, and failure to stop when ordered to do so, according to the affidavit.
The man did not cooperate with police processing, which includes fingerprinting. He also refused to provide a recognized government-issued ID card.
Sovereign citizens
The man did not specifically describe himself as a “sovereign citizen,” but his actions align with the movement’s principles.
Sovereign citizens are individuals who do not recognize government authority and do not consider themselves to be subject to government statutes or proceedings, and the term can be used to refer to a variety of people with different views on the federal government’s role in public life. Some sovereign citizens refuse to pay taxes, obtain government-issued identification, sign government forms, or adhere to court orders such as foreclosures — but some extremists have carried out acts of domestic terrorism while claiming sovereign citizenship, according to the FBI.
Sovereign citizens do not necessarily identify as a member of a specific group or indigenous nation, and there are Virgin Islanders who self-identify as members of various indigenous and tribal nations but do not claim sovereign citizenship.
The Legislature’s Bill No. 33-0364 sought to create a Virgin Islands Indigenous Tribe Identification Card, but it was not signed into law.
In January, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. vetoed the measure “for several reasons, including lacking sufficient definition of requirements for providing proof of qualification; strict requirements for indigenous peoples’ organizations to identify their members; and limitations to the use of the identification card and any perceived rights beyond identification,” according to his transmittal letter to the Legislature.
“This issue, unfortunately, has been abused by certain persons claiming to Sovereign Nation Persons who are not subject to laws of the United States of America or the territory,” Bryan wrote. “This matter needs more critical discussion and re-drafting.”