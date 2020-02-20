Ronald Hatcher, a retired V.I. police officer who shot and killed a man in 2013, will face a voluntary manslaughter charge after having his request to dismiss the charge denied by Superior Court Judge Jomo Meade.

Hatcher was 70 years old when he was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree reckless endangerment, and carrying or using a dangerous weapon during the commission of a crime of violence in the Sept. 26, 2013, shooting of Jose Edgardo Rivera Berrios, 43, near Pucha’s Bar in Christiansted

An autopsy revealed that Berrios had consumed alcohol and cocaine on the night of his death, and witnesses reported that his roommates locked him behind a second-floor gated porch to keep him from continuing to disturb others in the neighborhood.

Berrios was shot once in the chest when Hatcher fired from street level up at the victim, who was leaning over the balcony railing. According to court documents, Hatcher said he felt his life was endangered by Berrios after Berrios brandished a toy shotgun and threatened Hatcher and others on the night of the shooting.

Police said they did not find any weapons near Berrios’ body, and the toy rifle was out of Berrios’ reach, propped against a wall on the first floor at the time of the shooting.

According to the affidavit, Hatcher was unable during questioning to recount in which hand Berrios held the object, nor was he able to describe the object.

During Hatcher’s March 2018 trial, prosecutors reduced the murder charge to voluntary manslaughter, and a jury found him not guilty of the two lesser charges.

The court declared a mistrial when the jury could not come to a unanimous decision on the voluntary manslaughter charge, and Hatcher subsequently requested that the charge be dismissed, contending that the statute of limitations to prosecute him for it had expired.

On Feb. 10, Superior Court Judge Jomo Meade denied Hatcher’s motion to dismiss. “The mere passage of time since the commission of an offense is not the only factor to consider in determining whether a statute of limitation applies,” Meade determined.