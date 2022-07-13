The V.I. Waste Management Authority has refused to say how much money trash haulers in the territory are still owed, after a protest shut down St. Croix’s Anguilla Landfill on July 6.
In response to questions from The Daily News, Waste Management spokeswoman Lorna Nichols-Minkoff said then that the Authority would be providing a response.
A response never came, and Waste Management Director Roger Merritt has not answered any questions, including how much haulers are owed. After subsequent requests for comment, Nichols-Minkoff said Tuesday that the Authority was waiting for guidance from Government House and legal counsel.
Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. responded to some questions in an email Tuesday, but said full answers would need to come from Waste Management.
Motta acknowledged that a protest occurred, and a hauler staged heavy equipment to block public access to the Anguilla landfill and “a couple other waste bin sites for several hours.”
Residents reportedly dumped trash along the roadside during the closure, but the area appeared to have been cleaned up as of Tuesday.
Motta said in the email that one of the haulers claimed he was owed $23 million for work dating back to 2018, “for which that hauler does not have sufficient documentation to both prove that amount is owed or to satisfy the requirements for payment by the government of the Virgin Islands.”
Motta did not say how much haulers has since been paid, but “A payment of what the government can substantiate as being owed was made. Payments outside of that are being negotiated between the hauler and VIWMA.”
Motta deferred to Waste Management in regards to questions about how much haulers throughout the territory are still owed for work already performed.
The problem is not new.
For years, haulers have been threatening or staging strikes in order to receive overdue payments from the government, and Motta could not say why the protests keep happening, or what is being done to ensure the issue doesn’t continue.
“I would also defer to VIWMA and its Governing Board for the answer to this question. However, I want to make clear that the action taken by this hauler jeopardized public health and are not legal, nor was it an acceptable means of settling a contractual dispute with the VIWMA or its governing board,” Motta said in the email.