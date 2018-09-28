Gov. Kenneth Mapp has vetoed a bill that would have required him to justify any extensions to the territory’s state of emergency to the Legislature.
In a letter sent Tuesday to Senate President Myron Jackson, Mapp described the measure — Bill No. 32-0185 — as both “irresponsible” and one that “reeks of politics,” insisting it would only result in delaying the executive branch’s immediate response to disasters.
“The Virgin Islands’ state of emergency exists so we can expedite the procurement process and response to federal imposed cost share deadlines,” Mapp wrote. “While I understand the need of some members of the Legislature to ask for a ‘go slow’ process, this adds no benefit to the recovery of the territory.”
Bill 32-0185 allows the governor to declare a state of emergency for up to 60 days but requires the governor to request further extensions from the Legislature, complete with a progress report that shows what has been accomplished and what remains to be done.
Mapp said it is “unclear” to him why legislators think declarations and extensions of the state of emergency are improper and require ongoing explanations.
“Nothing in the governor’s exercising of his duties, pursuant to the Revised Organic Act of 1954, as amended or the Virgin Islands Code prevents or hampers the members of the Legislature from exercising their duties and responsibilities pursuant law,” Mapp wrote.
Sen. Tregenza Roach, who authored the bill, said Mapp “misapprehended” its purpose.
“The bill is not intended to end the state of emergency — it is intended to provide more transparency in the emergency response process,” he said. “The bill retains the governor’s ability to declare a state of emergency and it allows him to continue that state of emergency for 60 days. But it provides transparency to the public so that we don’t have people routinely coming up one year later and asking why we’re still under a state of emergency other than these really terse statements that the government gives out.”
Roach added that justifying extensions to the Legislature would not “slow down” response efforts.
“The bill already considers that — if there’s inaction on the part of the Legislature, the state of emergency would continue,” Roach said. “So, there would be nothing that would stymie response efforts.”
Roach said a motion to override Mapp’s veto remains a possibility and can be done at any future legislative session.
Mapp has renewed the territory’s state of emergency through Oct. 1.
Last month, senators in legislative session voted 9-4 in favor of Bill 32-0185. The Senate needs 10 votes to override a veto and any vote would likely come down to the two members who did not vote on the bill previously.
According to Roach, a primary goal of the bill was to bring transparency and accountability to the broad scope of powers granted to the governor during a state of emergency.
The V.I. Code allows the governor to establish price freezes and suspend laws, rules, and regulations for virtually any government agency.
