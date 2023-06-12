The family wishes to announce the spiritual transition of our beloved mother, grandmother, great-mother, great-great-grandmother, Maria E. Grant Edwards, 97, affectionately known as “Maya” “Mommy Mia” “MumMia” or “Ms. Marie,” who died on Saturday, May 27, 2023. She was born on May 21, 1926.

The family will celebrate Maria’s life and cherish her memories with a viewing and service on Monday, June 19, at the Christchurch Methodist Church. The viewing will begin at 9 a.m., and the celebration will continue at 10 a.m.