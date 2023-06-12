The family wishes to announce the spiritual transition of our beloved mother, grandmother, great-mother, great-great-grandmother, Maria E. Grant Edwards, 97, affectionately known as “Maya” “Mommy Mia” “MumMia” or “Ms. Marie,” who died on Saturday, May 27, 2023. She was born on May 21, 1926.
The family will celebrate Maria’s life and cherish her memories with a viewing and service on Monday, June 19, at the Christchurch Methodist Church. The viewing will begin at 9 a.m., and the celebration will continue at 10 a.m.
She is survived by her son, Patrick Pemberton; grandchildren, Petal-Lee Ray, Veta Burke, Debbie Brathwaite, Elma Brathwaite Curtis, Erma Brathwaite-LaMotta; Sonia, Ossie, Sulphea, Ricky and Sean Grant, Shelisa Grant-Springette, Tabbitha, Maverick and Royston Browne; Lorna Pemberton Rouse, Calvin and Nellon Pemberton; adopted grandson, James A. Lee and family --- Adrienne, Justin and Jayde; daughter-in-law, Sheila Pemberton; grandsons-in-law, Barry Ray, Eddy Burke, Glenn LaMotta, William Curtis, Jr., Wayne Springette, Keith Rouse; granddaughters in law, Larita Grant and Deon Grant and great-granddaughters in law, Sheneka Burke and Trisha Davis-Grant.
She leaves a legacy of love for her great-grandchildren, Vikheisha Lewis, Julius Edward Burke, Myckhael Brathwaite, Deionte Ray, Laurianne Ray, Eljhaie Brathwaite, Myenn LaMotta, Myell LaMotta, Carrah Henderson; Jeffnia, Seanil, Shaquani, Princess, Zoe, Shanique, Tashima, Yudron, Rilyshia and Deonté Grant, Janelle and Jareem Gumbs, Ta’Kiya Browne-Richards; Malik Browne, Valianna Edwards, Nia Dore, Nakia Dore, Cassandra and Shane Rouse, Sherie Pemberton, Kaitlyn and Kristan Pemberton.
Maria is also survived by great-great-grandchildren, Jacob Burke; Seanaé, Tamy’ra, J’kiylah, Arianna, and Zayden Grant, Savanah Rouse, Celine Pemberton, Kaleb and Khloe Pemberton.
Mrs. Edwards’ memory will also be cherished by her friends and adopted family, Edith Weeks, Tavlyn Frazer, Lenore Lee-Edgecombe, Eavey-Monique James, Megona Samuels, Edith Duberry, Manuelva Greenaway, Joycelyn Bramble, Basil Chambers, Ozie Carty, Cynthia Dyett, Celeste O’Garro, Delores Placide, Beverly West-Joseph, Antonette Johnson, Manuelva Taylor, Mario Turnbull, Lucille Beazer, Ivan Ceasar, her Trials Village Family, Enid Gerald White, the Dyers, Eileen Dyer Duberry, the Whites, Glendora “Cash,” Adrian, Rachael Lee and family, Venereen, Jip, Annie, the Edwards and Brandts, Padget, Simra Sydney, Ethel Lake and family, Iris, Ivoline, the O’Garro/Osborne family, the Husseys, Carol and the Hymans.
She was preceded in death by her children, Alphonso Grant and Laurie Grant Brathwaite; parents, Sidney and Adrianna Grant.
Arrangements are by Turnbull's Funeral Home.
Professional services have been entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services, 3815 Crown Bay, Suite 10, Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, 00802. Office 340-779-6565 and Fax: 340-779-6566.