After nearly 40 years spent studying marine life, first with the Virgin Islands National Park and then with the U.S. Geological Survey, marine ecologist Caroline Rogers has officially retired.
This leaves the island with no permanent full-time USGS employees, even as stony coral tissue loss disease ravages St. John’s coral reefs.
It also comes at a time when sea urchins around the island are experiencing a mass die-off, the cause of which is still unknown.
Rogers’ dedication to the island’s marine life hasn’t come to an abrupt end, however. She’s staying on with the USGS as an emeritus scientist, meaning she’ll continue to volunteer to work on coral reef-related issues, and she’s on master’s committees for some University of the Virgin Islands students.
“It’s not a clean break and the superintendent [of the Virgin Islands National Park, Nigel Fields] knows I’m always available if I can help with something,” said Rogers.
It’s no surprise that Rogers plans to stay active in her field after decades of dedication to studying coral reefs. She studied the effects of sedimentation on coral reefs in Puerto Rico while pursuing her doctorate from the University of Florida before moving to St. Croix, where she worked with the V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources.
Rogers also worked as an instructor at the West Indies Laboratory. She first visited St. John in the early 1980s to give a presentation at Maho Bay to National Park biologists.
“I felt the magic of St. John the first time I set foot on it,” she said. “A friend of mine mentioned that a job with the Park Service had come up and she encouraged me to apply for it. I started thinking, “Whoa, that would just be a dream to be over there.’”
After a brief hiatus from the working world during which Rogers and her then-significant other, sailed a 49-foot yacht from St. Croix to Newport, R.I., she was hired by the V.I. National Park and moved to St. John in 1984. She worked as the Park biologist for nine years before restructuring at the federal level moved her to the USGS.
“I feel that in some ways, I really have had the perfect job,” said Rogers. “I was able to think of what I most wanted to study and what I wanted to do. I was not told I had to do ‘xyz,’ and I really enjoyed the creativity of that.”
She started off her career on St. John in the field, diving the island’s reefs and collecting data. Eventually, her role grew into more of a supervisory position in which Rogers oversaw visiting scientists as they did the field work.
Thanks to the work of Rogers, now-retired National Park Service fisheries biologist Jeff Miller — her closest collaborator — and others like Erinn Muller, St. John has one of the longest continuous data sets on coral reefs of anywhere in the Caribbean.
Although the data tends to paint a grim picture, it’s a vital tool in efforts to bring awareness to the state of the island’s coral reefs, said Rogers.
“Even though we don’t like documenting the decline of the reefs, if we don’t know what’s happening, we can’t take measures to protect them,” she said. “I feel like people won’t protect what they don’t understand.”
It’s been difficult to watch the decline in reef health due to events like coral bleaching in 2005 and 2006, and the current stony coral tissue loss disease threat, but Rogers describes the devastation left by hurricanes Irma and Maria as “clinically depressing.”
“When I first swam in Otter Creek after the hurricanes, I came around the corner from Princess Bay and it was like looking at a black and white movie,” she said. “Hurricanes are a natural type of stressor, but then you have assaults from what human beings are doing superimposed on top of this.”
The stony coral tissue loss disease that’s currently spreading throughout the Virgin Islands could possibly wipe out entire species, said Rogers, who noted that living pillar corals are now difficult to find around St. John.
“I was recently out at Flanagan, far from shore away from sediment runoff and obvious sources of sewage, and I saw dead pillar coral,” said Rogers. “Then we were at Haulover on the north side, which is one of the most impressive reefs around St. John, and it has been really hit hard, as has just about everywhere, by this disease.”
Despite the degradation she’s seen during her more than 40 years studying coral reefs, Rogers credits the time she’s spent below the surface for inspiring her love of underwater photography. In fact, this passion led to the publication of two books featuring Rogers’ photography — Coral Reef Stars: A Galaxy of Undersea Images, published in 2009, and The Mysterious, Magical Mangroves of St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands, published in 2011. She’s working on a third book that she hopes to publish by the end of this year.
“I remember I was swimming at Salt Pond and taking pictures of coral for work-related reasons, when a beautiful French angelfish swam right into the picture, and it was incredible,” said Rogers. “That one experience triggered my interest in underwater photography, which has been a huge source of joy for me.”
Another highlight from Rogers’ career was the discovery of the diversity in Hurricane Hole.
“In about 2009, I went exploring Hurricane Hole on my own and I thought, ‘gosh, there’s a lot of corals growing on these mangroves,’ which I knew was unusual and no one had really mentioned it before,” she said. “I decided I would take a photo of every coral I saw on a mangrove prop root, and after going just a few feet along the shore I’d already taken all sorts of pictures. A few other places in the world like Belize and Panama have corals growing in mangroves, but this was exceptional. It’s just another example of St. John being small but having such an amazing diversity of habitats.”
Rogers maintains hope for the reefs she’s studied and documented for decades, she said, by finding inspiration in books. Two tomes she recommends are American Covenant: National Parks, Their Promise, and Our Nation’s Future by Gary Machlis and Michael Soukup, and Jane Goodall’s The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times. A recent snorkel outing with a friend also helped realign her perspective.
“I recently snorkeled with someone who’d done very little snorkeling and he was absolutely thrilled,” she said. “It’s a good reminder for me that people can still really enjoy what we have, and it’s important to understand that it’s still worth protecting to the degree that we can. I don’t think it is hopeless.”
V.I. National Park Superintendent Fields praised Rogers work.
“While she isn’t on our staff, we adore her and I’m glad she’s staying on island,” said Fields. “We’re so happy to host her and we do hope we can continue hosting the scientific services USGS has been able to provide locally.”
To see some of the images Rogers has taken during her career, visit www.coralreefstars.com.