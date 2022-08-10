YHG

The Yacht Haven Grande has been named the Towergate 2021 International Superyacht Marina of the Year by the Yacht Harbor Association.

 Daily News file photo

Island Global Yachting LLC, also known as IGY Marinas, has entered into an agreement and will be acquired by the world’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, MarineMax, Inc., according to a statement released Tuesday.

“We are excited to join the MarineMax family and its experienced management team,” Tom Mukamal, CEO of IGY Marinas, said in the written statement.

