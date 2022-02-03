Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. earlier this week touted an open ship registry for the U.S. Virgin Islands, but a group of maritime unions have expressed their dismay with the possibility, saying it could lead to underregulated vessel operations.
On Tuesday, while in Washington D.C. for the National Governors Association conference, Bryan signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Northeast Maritime Institute to implement a maritime initiative that will make the U.S. Virgin Islands the first international open ship registry in the United States, according to a news release.
A ship registry refers to the flag a ship flies while out on the high seas, and an open ship registry would allow foreign vessels to register under the U.S. Virgin Islands flag.
“This is a partnership with local, national and global implications that will increase the strategic importance of the Virgin Islands to the country’s maritime industry,” Bryan said at the signing Tuesday.
“In addition to the economic boost and jobs it will bring to the territory, it gives the United States a commercially strategic ship registry in the Caribbean and will enhance and boost the global supply chain.”
In general, open registry countries do not require ship owners to have any national, social or economic connection to the country they register ships in, meaning the ship may never call on the country, may not have any crew from the country or even be owned by a company doing any significant business in the country.
In response to the announcement, International Organization of Masters, Mates and Pilots Communications Director Lisa Rosenthal issued a statement in opposition of the plan.
“On behalf of the licensed and unlicensed American merchant mariners who have proudly and without fail served our country since its founding, we oppose in the strongest possible terms the creation of an open registry in the Virgin Islands, a territory of the United States,” the release stated.
“Open registries exist so that shipowners can increase their profits by avoiding the same rules, regulations, tax obligations and manning requirements that attach to a national flag fleet. This latest effort is nothing more than an exercise in labor arbitrage designed to generate registry fees and to enrich foreign shipowners at the expense of American workers and America’s national interest.”
According to the International Transport Workers’ Federation, an open registry can allow a vessel without a “genuine link” to the country to register under the flag, which is known as a flag of convenience.
“We call upon the Department of Defense, the Maritime Administration, the Biden Administration and the Congress to reject any suggestion that United States Virgin Islands-flag vessels be treated as if they are U.S. flag and U.S. crewed vessels for any purpose or for any program,” the release said.
Eight union and maritime officials signed in support of the release including:
•ª David Connolly, Sailors Union of the Pacific president
• Paul Doell, American Maritime Officers president
• Daniel Duncan, Maritime Trades Department secretary-treasurer
• Don Marcus, International Organization of Masters, Mates and Pilots president
• Anthony Poplawski, Marine Fireman’s Union president
• Greg Regan, Transportation Trades Department president
• Michael Sacco, Seafarers International Union president
• Adam Vokac, Marine Engineers’ Beneficial Association president
“We have no comment at this time as this initiative is still early in its development,” Government House Communications Director Richard Motta told The Daily News when asked for comment on the International Organization of Masters, Mates and Pilots release.
The U.S. Virgin Islands launch of an open international ship registry is one of six proposed actions outlined in “A Revitalization Plan for U.S. Maritime Trade, Commerce, and Strategic Competition,” a report published by The Northeast Maritime Institute in December.
Founded in 1981, the private school offers an associate’s degree in nautical science.
According to the Massachusetts-based college, the report was designed to provide economic stability and environmental protection. It also was designed to revitalize the U.S. position as a major competitor in international maritime trade and commerce while enhancing national security, both domestically and internationally.