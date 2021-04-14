DiamondRock Hospitality told V.I. Economic Development Authority board members Tuesday that it expects a new owner to take over its stalled renovation of the former Marriott’s Frenchman’s Reef and Morning Star Beach Resort on St. Thomas, but it is still requesting continued waivers to employment and charitable contribution requirements so it can keep lucrative tax breaks through 2022 anyway.
Speaking for DiamondRock Frenchman’s Owner, Inc., Diamond-Rock Chief Financial Officer William Tennis requested the board waive the employment requirement of 415 full-time employees from Jan. 1, 2021, to Dec. 31, 2022, and reduce the required charitable contributions from $90,000 to $35,000 for the same period.
Renovations to Frenchman’s Reef were in full swing in 2019 with a late 2020 reopening date when the pandemic struck, Tennis told the board.
“No one thought we could have been facing a pandemic,” he said. “In response, in March 2020, we placed all activity on hold. As travel halted, the hospitality industry experienced a downturn, and DiamondRock was severely impacted and capital-constrained. As you are aware, we are in the process of securing a joint venture with a capital partner.”
The new partner would be the primary owner going forward, taking over the project and completing construction.
DiamondRock would remain as a joint venture partner, Tennis said.
“I will be honest, we would have a relatively small minority position,” Tennis said.
“I’m reasonably optimistic we will reach agreement and close by the end of the month. If we close, the rebuild would restart in July, is the expectation.”
The hotel is not expected to reopen until September 2022. DiamondRock has requested the extension to give the new owner time to ramp up to the full 415 employee quota.
A hardened block of rooms that was to serve as a much-needed hurricane shelter on the property ultimately did not receive approval from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to Tennis.
“The dates have changed several times,” EDA board member Haldane Davies told Tennis. “We have tried to work along with you to the extent possible but we need some firm dates. How firm are you on the commitment of DiamondRock and your new partner to complete construction within the September 2022 time frame?”
“I’m reluctant to commit if that’s what you are looking for,” Tennis responded, “but there is no reason they would not want to move forward as quickly as possible. Once they have acquired the investment there will be an impetus for both parties to get the hotel going and start earning income as soon as possible.”
The project won’t restart within the year if DiamondRock is unable to go forward with the transaction, he added.