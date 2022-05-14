Martha Raphael
Martha Raphael, nee Thomas, 81, of Strawberry Hill, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
She was born on Aug. 22, 1940, on the island of Dominica, West Indies. She migrated to St. Croix, in 1967. She held several jobs throughout her adult years, to include Antilles and Rosa Watch Factories, St. Dunstan’s Episcopal School, and Dominion Equity, Inc. She earned her associate of arts degree from the University of the Virgin Islands in May 2005 and worked as a paraprofessional in the V.I. Department of Education for approximately 10 years until her retirement in 2015. After her retirement from the Department of Education, she served as a volunteer at the Sunny Isle Baptist Church School.
She was an active member of the Sunny Isle Baptist Church (SIBC), singing in the choir for over 35 years; serving as a Sunday school teacher for over 35 years, and as a member of the Women’s Fellowship, Beauty from Ashes, and God Answers Prayer (GAP). Martha also held a Bible class at her home most Saturday afternoons for over 20 years.
Martha was preceded in death by her father, Louis Marcelto Thomas; mother, Margaret Michael; sons, LeRoy, and Desmond Raphael; brothers, Alexander Michael, Grenthel and Mark Thomas; and sisters, Cynthia and Jennifer Thomas.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 63 years, Thomas Raphael; sons, Samuel (Glenda), Derek “Alula”, Erwin (Tracy), Isaac (Jacqueline), Micah, and John (Sarah Lawryck) Raphael; grandsons, LeRoy Michael, Marcus Anthony, Malcolm Phillip, Stephon Pierre, Malik, Adé, Desmond Isaiah, Malaika Mzuri (Andrea), Mwai Ibrahim Mosi, Ishaq Jamil Mosi, and Ismaiil Naeem Raphael, Derrick James; granddaughters, Monique Gittens, M.D., Mekiya (Andre) Cadet, Monet (Damien) Cartwright, Jai Raphael, Danielle Marie Hawkins, Haleigh Ariel Wilson, Danielle LeKesha (Kevin) Sierra, Gabrielle LeShea, Imani Amali, Alek-Wek Sky, Malaika, Jasmine, and Jemiya Raphael, Josian Lake, Shanna and Kelsa Raphael; great-grandsons, Elijah Malone, Malik Elijah and Micah Raphael, Desmond Elijah and Josiah Sierra; Carl “Tre” Randolph, Jaden Thrash, Levi and Eli King, Clinton Raphael, Justin Miguel Shillingford, Nashon James; great- granddaughters, Janae and Jayla Gittens, Malika, Nahla, Laila, and Elana Raphael, Mariah LeShea Sierra, Aubrey McKenzie Randolph, Dyemond Chism, Emerald Raphael, Jade Cartwright, Elisa James [CA, Dom, FL, GA, TN, TX, USVI]; brothers, Gabriel Mitchell, Luke (Arlene), Anthony, David, Gerard and Isaac Michael, Monseigneur Eustace and Stanislaus Thomas, and Julius Corbett; sisters, Ann Mitchell, Catherine (Daniel) Ormond, Dr. Noreen Michael, Ruth James, and Pearl Thomas; nephews, Roy, Larry (Terue) and Glen (Kate) Mitchell, Ifor, Irvin (Andrea), and Luke, Jr. (Heli) Michael, Daniel Jay (Nakiba) Ormond, Jimmy, Toby, and Miles Michael, Tremain and Loic, Earl and Nick James, Aron and Fitzpatrick Airall; nieces, Jennifer (Mourace Scott) and Melinda Mitchell, Simone Michael, Jacqueline (Dr. Anargyros) Sarafopoulos; Jennifer Michael; Sarah (Andrew) Campbell, Pearl (Miguel) Hill, Priscilla Ormond, Dr. Siobhan (Stephen Girdlestone) Michael and Renata (David) Graver, Abigail Michael, Jamila James, Shereka Wright, Jamari Searcy, Emarsha, Jahdae, and Kimberly Charles, Onie and Sannie, Marcia and Melissa Airall; great nephews, Zaid Nodier Diaz Mitchell; Tauren and Tevin Mitchell; Dylan Michael; George Sarafopoulos; Joshua and Jordan Michael; Louis, Dylan, and Harry Benson; Joshua and Jehovanni Hill; Miles and Beau Girdlestone, Kymontae, Zion, and Jadyn Wright; great nieces, Lya, Lyana, and Tallia Mitchell, Yasmin Michael, Chloe Sarafopoulos, Chelsea Benson; Lena and Lexi Michael; Sienna Graver, Aurora Michael, Amori Wright, EarlAnn James, Elanie Charles; great grandnephews, Freddie and Henry Benson; great grandniece, Blu-belle Benson; other daughters-in-law, Mona, and Marquette Raphael; sisters-in-law, Nathalie (Clifford) Airall; Lucy Michael [CAN, Dom, FL, France, GA, Guadeloupe, OH, Panama, TN, UK, USVI]; numerous cousins to include Josephine Christopher and family, Cecil Shillingford, Judith (Hartley) Henderson and family, Gertrude Webb and family, special families, and friends: the Baptiste, Barrant, Bubar, Chaseau, DeCaille, DeLeon, Eusebe, Henley, Luke, Mitchell, Providence, Simmonds, Singh, Valmond, and Wiltshire families; Teresa Rambaran; members of the Sunny Isle (particularly the Beauty for Ashes and God Answers Prayer groups), Altona, Frederiksted, and Way of the Cross Baptist Churches; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention. [Dom, FL, IN, USVI]
Arrangements are entrusted to James Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 4040 Estate LaGrande Princesse, Suite 9, Christiansted, St. Croix, USVI, 340-718-8663. The first viewing is scheduled for Friday, May 20, at the James Memorial Funeral Home Chapel from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Funeral services are set for Saturday, May 21, at 10 a.m., with viewing from 9 to 9:55 a.m., at the Sunny Isle Baptist Church, 2 Karaval, Melvin Evans Highway, St. Croix. Interment will follow immediately at the Kingshill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, send donations to Sunny Isle Baptist Church with comment “The Martha Raphael Children’s Learning Center.” Tributes, memories and other expressions of condolences can be posted on Legacy.com.
Clinton Leander George
Clinton Leander George passed away on April 19, 2022, at the James A. Haley Veterans Hospital in Tampa, Fla., at the age of 73.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alphonso George and Una George; brothers, Milton George and Carl George; aunts, Cassilda Berry and Eunice Niles; uncles, Louis Niles, Maglin Niles, Magnus Mongo Niles, Ruben Niles and Viggo Niles Sr.; cousins, Delrise Berry, Vern Niles, Serena Niles, Liston Niles, and Viggo Niles Jr.; father-in-law, Frank Petersen; and brother-in-law, Kendall “Seigo” Petersen.
In 2007, after 27 years of service at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Corporate Extension Service he retired as CES assistant director of agriculture and natural resources. With the advancement of the Virgin Islands culture and agriculture near and dear to his heart, one of his most important contributions was the initiation of the St. Croix annual “Mango Melee and Fruit Festival.” He was also deeply entrenched in the planning of the annual St. Croix Agriculture Food Fair. In 1983, he served on the Agriculture and Food Fair Board of Directors as director of the of farm exhibits and supervisor of the Farmer of the Year award. From 1985 to 2004, Clinton served as director of UVI Exhibitions and Fairs. The Agriculture and Food Fair Board honored him for his contributions by naming the 2015 Agriculture and Food Fair Grounds the “Clinton George Fair Grounds”.
Taking time to play was not lost on Clinton. He was a sports enthusiast who believed in giving back to the community and positively uplifting the youth. Back in the day he was involved in many sports and youth programs on St. Croix and St. Thomas, including coaching little league and junior league teams. He played on numerous softball teams as outfielder and was lastly involved with the coordination and management of activities for senior’s softball team “Las Vegans.”
Clinton is survived by his wife, Valerie Petersen; sons, Nkobi George (Rabiah), and Sekou George; daughters, Shekema George and Tyshene Neely-Heyliger (Mark); grandchildren, Abena George, Ahmose George, Ifeoma George, Iyahna George, Kobi George, Layla George, Daijha Neely, Oiya Neely, Oshya Neely, and Quiniche Peets; sisters, Angela George, Carol Francis, Patricia Ottley and Gloria Shaw; nieces, Shanika Abdullah, Naila Francis, Jessica George, Dana Shaw, and Erica Shaw; nephews, Jabari Francis, Nkosi Francis, and Jelani Todman; great-nieces, Alani Abdullah and Mileena Farrington; great-nephews, Ayden Abdullah and Torrance Perry.
He is also survived by mother-in-law, Clarissa Messer Petersen; stepchildren. Charissa Jones, Lionel Sackey Jr., and Tiffany Sackey; stepgrandchildren, Akeem Jones, Makyla Jones, Malaysia Jones, Lionel Sackey III, and Takari Vandiver; stepson-in-law, Ernest B. Jones; step-daughter-in-law, Felicia Martell-Sackey; brothers-in-law, Calvin Francis, Peter Ottley, and Noel Shaw Jr.; sisters-in-law, Judith George, Wanda Morris, Shermaine Nielsen, Ava Petersen, Violet Petersen, Verdel Petersen, Darice Plasket, Norine Spicer, and Denise Stout; cousins, Clifton Berry, Sandra Johnson, Lois Bois, Francia Brin, Maureen Bryan, Donna Riley, Winnie Maduro, Allen Niles, and Louis Niles; lifelong friends, Sele Adeyemi, Tito Jose Alomal, Robert Burke, Liston George, Ashley Krigger, Kwame Motilewa, Tyrone Molyneaux, and Melvin Testamark; colleagues past and present of the University of the Virgin Islands, Corporate Extension Service, his teammates of the “Las Vegans” softball team and others too numerous to mention.
Clinton will be laid to rest Friday, May 20. Going home service in celebration of his life will be held at the Word of Faith International Christian Center, 8354 Estate Contant, St. Thomas. Tributes will begin at 9 a.m., followed by service at 10 a.m. Interment immediately following the service at the Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery, Veterans’ section. Live streaming on WSTA 1340AM will begin at 9 a.m. at www.focusvi.com. Click on the link, “Clinton George” to access.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association website www.alz.org in his honor is preferred. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Turnbull’s Funeral Home, St. Thomas.