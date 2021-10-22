Senators of the Rules and Judiciary Committee voted to 6-0 in favor of confirming Ray Martinez to serve as the next commissioner of the V.I. Police Department.
During his confirmation hearing Thursday before the Rules and Judiciary Committee at the Frits Lawaetz Conference Room on St. Croix, Martinez was grilled on how he plans to reduce crime, boost officer morale and build trust with the community.
The former Internal Affairs Unit director said he is ready for the challenge, as he tackles the Herculean effort of leading the Police Department.
“I sit virtually before you today, not knowing what lies ahead. However, certain my principles, confidence, knowledge and extensive career of service has prepared me for the role of police commissioner,” Martinez said during his testimony.
Martinez, who was born in the Virgin Islands, is no stranger to the department, having worked there for 12 years, and most recently served as the Law Enforcement Planning Commission director.
On Thursday, with the increase in violent crime on the mind of senators, Martinez outlined a crime reduction strategy that he said would be intelligence-driven and problem-oriented.
“He who has intel is king. A strong intelligence unit will serve as the catalyst in aiding with our investigations,” Martinez said.
He also highlighted the technology the department will utilize in the new real-time crime center, which he says will aid in more timely arrests.
“The information received comes into one place and is distributed out to our officers, relayed directly and in real time to the officers on the street,” Martinez said.
Senators questioned Martinez on his plans for building trust with residents, as many in the community have lost confidence in the department.
“I hear talk about community-oriented policing, but I haven’t seen it,” remarked Sen. Milton Potter.
Martinez reassured him that getting police officers back into the community is a top priority, and noted that he has encouraged officers to walk around neighborhoods they patrol and speak with residents.
In regard to his management style, Martinez summed it up in his motto: “Firm but fair,” adding this comes with “ensuring my chiefs, deputies and commanders are doing the right thing, and if they aren’t, then we need to hold them accountable.”
He acknowledged, when asked by Sen. Samuel Carrion, that one of the challenges he faces is that personnel may resist the changes he wants implemented.
“These things can either make you or break you as the leader of the department, and it’s important for us to know that you are aware of the challenges that you may have to face,” Carrion said.
Senators expressed support for Martinez and thanked him for taking on the position, which some noted was the “hot-seat.” Among those was Sen. Steven Payne, a former police officer.
“One hundred percent. Based on his answers to all of my questions, he is the right person for this position,” Payne said.
Sens. Potter, Payne, Franklin Johnson, Kenneth Gittens, Novelle Francis Jr. and Carla Joseph, approved Martinez’s nomination, with Sen. Genevieve Whitaker not voting. The full body will meet to further consider Martinez’s approval to the position.
Johnson, in throwing his support behind Martinez, indicated that he is on the right path. “If you could complete a percentage of the things you outline here today, we would be on the road to really good policing,” Johnson said.