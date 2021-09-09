In need of some pampering and self care? Whether it’s your hair, skin, sore muscles, or nails that are in need of a tune-up, a dedicated group of practitioners have come together under one roof to offer residents and visitors alike an experience of beauty and relaxation.
The blue building in Cruz Bay that once housed The Healing Arts Complex — and before that, Marina Market — is now home to TNT Nail Spa, where Vitamin Sea Spa and 08x10 Beauty & Barber offer their services. TNT Nails, at Raintree Court in Cruz Bay, will soon relocate to the TNT Nail Spa building.
Vitamin Sea Spa owner Jennifer Lynn followed her brother, Casey Lynn, to St. John in 2005, leaving behind a career in aesthetics in Los Angeles for a job at the Westin St. John spa. Lynn left island to attend massage school in Crested Butte, Colo., and returned to St. John with a new tool in her arsenal. She eventually branched out and opened her own spa facility at the Lumberyard, where she offered medical aesthetics services like laser hair removal and skin tightening. About a year after she’d set up shop in the Cruz Bay commercial complex, it was destroyed in Hurricane Irma.
“Coming back to the island after the storm, I wanted to just be on my own so I rented spaces with other spas and offered mobile services while I looked everywhere for my own place,” said Lynn.
During her time at the Westin, Lynn became friends with co-worker Aaron Payne, who was working at the resort spa as a massage therapist. Payne, whose focus is on therapeutic stretching and kinesiology with a relaxing spa overtone, also branched out on his own following the 2017 hurricanes, and teams up with Lynn at Vitamin Sea for couples massages and larger groups. TNT Nail Spa has two massage rooms, one for individual clients and a couples massage room. Both Lynn and Payne, whose different approaches complement one another, see a mix of visitors and residents, they said.
“If someone wants deep work for chronic issues, I tell them to go to Aaron,” said Lynn. “My deep tissue is completely different. I like to integrate cupping, so I’m approaching the muscles differently. I like that our work is completely different from each other so we can bounce off one another. The collaboration and being able to come together like this has been amazing.”
In addition to massage, Lynn continues to offer medical aesthetics services like facial waxing, lash lift and tint, and skin tightening, and she’s re-launching her laser hair removal service, which she last offered before the hurricanes, this season.
“I love helping people feel better and look their best,” said Lynn.
Rounding out the services offered at TNT Nail Spa is KC Bsisu’s 08x10 Beauty & Barber. At the single-seat salon, named for its size — 8 feet by 10 feet — Bsisu offers cuts, color, beard trims, and facial waxing. Though she’s been licensed in her field since 1999, this is her first time owning her own salon.
“My biggest reason for wanting my own space is that it’s so much nicer to have everything you need all in one place,” said Bsisu. “I feel like I do a better job when I’m in my own space with everything I need. The other women who do hair on St. John have been so very supportive of me, which has been a real blessing.”
The trio agreed that working together under the same roof has been a positive experience. “This facility is stress-free,” Payne said of his new professional home base. “Everybody is considerate and helps each other out, and everybody has the same standard of professionalism when it comes to how the place looks. It’s nice to be able to refer clients to one another without question.”
To learn more about Vitamin Sea Spa, visit www.vitaminseavispa.com and to learn more about 08x10 Beauty & Barber or to book an appointment with Bsisu, visit www.08by10.com.