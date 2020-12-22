It’s unclear when the Education Department’s "No Child Goes Hungry" free meal distribution will resume in the St. Thomas-St. John District after a food service worker tested positive for COVID-19.
The department announced that meal distribution sites on St. Thomas would be closed starting Dec. 11 and issued a statement saying that on Dec. 8, officials were made aware of messages circulating via text and on social media alleging a potential COVID-19 infection of a food service worker in the St. Thomas-St. John District. Following an internal investigation, the allegations were found to be credible, with the employee producing a positive COVID-19 test to managers on Dec. 9.
The affected employee is in quarantine until a negative COVID-19 test is produced, according to the statement. Other employees that were in close contact were asked to self-quarantine and to call the Health Department's hotline to be tested for COVID-19. All food service workers and school bus drivers in both school districts were also required to attend a mandatory COVID-19 Reeducation virtual training conducted by the Health Department.
While St. Croix meal distribution sites are open, the program remains suspended in the St. Thomas-St. John district after more than a week.
Department public information officers have been providing daily updates of the ongoing closure, but there has been no information about when the program will resume.
The department did not respond to questions from The Daily News about whether officials are waiting for all staff to test negative, and if it would be possible to hire substitute staff to keep the feeding program operational.
In the meantime, families must do their best to provide breakfast and lunch themselves, at a time when many are struggling with unemployment and the pressure to provide holiday gifts.
“I am not aware of feeding programs being offered by other public/private entities in the district,” Education spokeswoman Cynthia Graham said in an email Monday. “It is our hope that families will continue to provide their children with healthy meals, as they normally would do on weekends and holidays when the feeding program is not operating.”
Aside from the daily update that the program is still on hold, “I do not have further comment at this time,” Graham wrote. “We look forward to announcing the resumption of meal distribution in the St. Thomas-St. John District.”