ST. THOMAS — Nearly five years after V.I. Water and Power Authority lineman Jason Julius was fatally electrocuted, mediation in a court case over his death has stalled completely.
The tragic incident occurred on Sept. 11, 2017, days after Hurricane Irma had struck St. Thomas, toppling utility poles and snarling power lines.
Julius was working in an aerial bucket lift on 10th Street in Sugar Estate when he accidentally made contact with the energized lines, killing him.
On Aug. 30, 2018, attorney Lee Rohn filed a lawsuit against WAPA on behalf of his surviving family, including wife Faye Liburd-Julius and their children.
Julius “was effectively murdered by the Defendant WAPA by its willful acts of gross negligence,” according to the civil complaint filed in V.I. Superior Court.
The lawsuit claims WAPA “failed to provide proper protective resources needed for hot line work, failed to properly train the employees on the team and failed to make sure Jason Julius was a safe distance from the hot lines.”
When the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, “attempted to investigate the incident, Defendant suppressed evidence and illegally refused to cooperate in the investigation,” according to the complaint.
The complaint also claims that, “WAPA has a history of gross negligence and intentionally exposing its employees to dangers that will knowingly cause their death as occurred with Jason Julius.”
In an answer to the complaint, WAPA’s attorney, Simone Francis, denied all allegations and wrote that “WAPA asserts that Jason Julius’s negligence was the sole proximate cause or, in the alternative, a contributing proximate cause of the incident and the injuries sustained by Julius.”
Litigation has been ongoing since the case was filed in 2018, and the parties had been in mediation in an attempt to negotiate a settlement agreement.
But on Thursday, mediator David Nichols filed a report, notifying the court that “The parties have reached a total impasse, all issues require Court action.”
Judge Sigrid Tejo has scheduled a post-mediation status conference for Aug. 16, and a trial date has not yet been set.
Even after the tragic death, WAPA failed to perform routine dielectric testing to ensure safety equipment was properly insulated.
WAPA Executive Director Andy Smith said he intended to make safety a priority when he took over leadership at the Authority at the beginning of 2022.
At a WAPA board meeting in May, Smith said the Authority had finally resumed dielectric testing after years of foregoing the routine checks.
WAPA had been buying employees new insulated gloves in the hope it would protect them in case they came in contact with current, and Smith said the testing will now be done every six months as required.
