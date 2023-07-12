ST. THOMAS — Nearly five years after V.I. Water and Power Authority lineman Jason Julius was fatally electrocuted, mediation in a court case over his death has stalled completely.

The tragic incident occurred on Sept. 11, 2017, days after Hurricane Irma had struck St. Thomas, toppling utility poles and snarling power lines.

