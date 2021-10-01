A V.I. government employee is being charged with fraud after allegedly manipulating data to secure Medicaid benefits for otherwise ineligible individuals, including people who made too much money and at least one undocumented individual.
V.I. Medicaid Program Eligibility Specialist Everton Garvey, an employee of the Human Services Department, surrendered to Justice Department officials Thursday and was arrested, according to a press release from the office of V.I. Attorney General Denise George.
Special Agents arrested Garvey on a warrant charging him with several counts of Medicaid Program fraud, as well as conversion of government property, fraudulent claims upon the government, forgery and embezzlement or falsification of public accounts, according to the statement.
According to an affidavit, Garvey fraudulently entered information into the Virgin Islands Benefits and Eligibility Enrollment System which records proof of citizenship, Social Security information, income, household information and other documents required by the Medicaid program.
Garvey, according to the Attorney General’s Office, fraudulently underreported income for applicants he knew were not eligible for benefits, and in one instance entered a false Social Security number for an undocumented recipient.
The arrest is the result of an anonymous call received by the V.I. Justice Department’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit in February 2020, according to a press release. By July 2020, a preliminary investigation found sufficient information to investigate 13 Medicaid Program employees. As a result, the unit found $54,000 in Medicaid funds were improperly appropriated by some employees of the Medicaid Program when they were unlawfully enrolled. However, investigators were unable to recommend charges be brought against some employees as they were unable to obtain some subpoenaed files.
“The arrest of Everton Garvey does not conclude the investigation. The investigation continues and additional arrests are expected,” George said.