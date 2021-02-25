Nine days after a helicopter crash killed four St. Thomas residents, the V.I. Justice Department has finally released the identities of those on board the doomed aircraft.
While the identities of the crash victims have been widely known in the community for more than a week, the public identification had been left to the pilot’s daughter, a local private school and the victims’ church, with the V.I. government remaining silent as to who was aboard the aircraft.
According to V.I. Medical Examiner Dr. Francisco Landron, pilot Maria Rodriguez Van Heurck, 55; and passengers Daniel Yannone, 54; his wife, Neisha Zahn, 52; and son, Tyler Yannone, 18, died as a result of “multiple injuries due to blunt force trauma.”
Landron made his determination after “performance of the autopsies and forensic evaluations of the remains,” according to the statement by V.I. Justice Department Media Relations Director Sandra Goomansingh issued at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. The manner of death has been certified by the department as an “accident.”
The Justice Department did not indicate why it took more than a week to notify the public of the victims in the crash.
“On behalf of the Dept. of Justice, we again extend our deepest condolences. Our prayers and sympathies are with the families and friends of those who died as a result of this tragedy,” wrote V.I. Attorney General Denise George.
According to aircraft registration records, the Bell 206B helicopter’s airworthiness certificate was first awarded in 1993 and its registration was valid through 2022.
The initial accident information indicates the Yannone family was on a sightseeing flight when the helicopter crashed at about 3:15 p.m. Feb. 15 in thick bush in The Preserve at Botany Bay, an exclusive gated community on the far West End of St. Thomas.
Luisa Villegas said she was on vacation with family in Botany Bay when she saw the helicopter go down less than a mile from their rental property at about 3:15 p.m. Feb. 15. Her son was fascinated by the helicopter, and they were watching from the balcony as it flew low and then, “I heard it de-accelerate and then it just went down. It went belly up and it just went down,” Villegas said.
The shocking crash “was very quick. The fall was very quick, because they were not high,” Villegas said.
“I did not hear an explosion. I did see a lot of black smoke going up, and maybe a couple minutes later I heard a couple little explosions.”
Rescuers had to fight their way through dense foliage and thick vines before being able to approach the scene to put out a blaze caused by the crash, said V.I. Fire Service Director Daryl George Sr.
While the bodies of the Rodriguez and the Yannone family were recovered the same day the helicopter crashed, it was not clear that evening how many people had been aboard the aircraft.
According to Hurley Funeral Home, a celebration of Rodriguez’s life will be held at 5 p.m. Friday at Brewers Beach on St. Thomas and a memorial service for the Yannone family will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at St. Thomas Reformed Church in Charlotte Amalie.