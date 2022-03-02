ST. THOMAS — The V.I. Cannabis Advisory board held a long-awaited town hall meeting Monday to hear from the public about the proposed Medicinal Cannabis Rules and Regulations, which are being released online today.
Board chair, Catherine Kean, said they anticipate holding another public forum in the next 30 to 45 days to discussed the draft rules, which are still under review by the V.I. Justice Department for legal sufficiency.
Once that review is complete, the board will meet to approve the proposed rules and issue a press release notifying the public of their availability. There will then be a 30-day public comment period, after which the board will review the comments and meet to approve the final rules and regulations.
“We anticipate that it will take about 55 days once we receive legal sufficiency to begin the rollout of applications,” said Hannah Carty, executive director of the V.I. Office of Cannabis Regulation.
Carty said the group began work on Jan. 3, and have established offices within the Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs and set up a website and social media pages.
In terms of the proposed rules, “please keep in mind that this is again, a draft document,” Carty said.
The proposed rules include registry identification card applications for $50, which cover both a patient and caregiver. Non-resident registry ID cards are available for $50 for five days, $75 for 10 days, and $100 for 30 days.
There are three levels of cultivation licenses, starting at growers not to exceed 100 plants for $1,000 or $500 for existing farmers, up to Level 3, not to exceed 1,000 plants for $5,000, or $4,500 for existing farmers.
The number of licenses that will be granted has not yet been determined, but is capped by the law, Carty said.
Hugh Giordano, representative for the UFCW Cannabis Workers’ Union, said states including New York, New Jersey, California, Virginia, and Connecticut have adopted labor peace agreements in their cannabis laws which allow workers to form and join unions.
He encouraged the local government to “adopt the same labor peace requirements” as other jurisdictions.
“Medical cannabis professionals are that, they’re professionals,” who “deserve to know they’re taken seriously within this community,” Giordano said.
In regards to how the government intends to use tax money from cannabis sales, Carty said the law dedicates certain percentages of funds to specific areas, including drug education programs, the office of cannabis regulations, law enforcement, Agriculture, the Labor Department, Sports Parks and Recreation, Public Works, and the Department of Planning and Natural Resources.
Honoring cannabis cards
Carty also reminded the public that smoking cannabis is prohibited in public places, and possession of cannabis is prohibited on federal property, including the National Park and post offices.
Don Peters identified himself as “a patient and card carrier” since 1998, and said he’ll be “very happy not to be a criminal going to get my medication.”
Peters asked whether the Virgin Islands will honor cannabis cards from other jurisdictions, and Carty said at the current time, “we cannot honor the reciprocity” so residents and non-residents would have to obtain certification from a local physician and apply for cards in the territory.
Peters emphasized the importance of crime reduction through marijuana legalization, “because we’re going to see an effect in the community because we’re taking it out of the hands of criminal and are making it legalized.”
Pualani Armstrong Berry asked whether single entities can hold multiple licenses simultaneously, and Carty said that is possible.
Third party vendors are also required to be certified, such as transportation companies, and “because cannabis changes so quickly it could include other things that we have not even thought about yet,” Carty said. “More license types may come in the future.”
Carty said the law permits employers to forbid employees to use cannabis, even if they obtain a medical card, and her office is focused solely on medicinal cannabis at this point.
She suggested those interested in recreational cannabis reach out to the Legislature, “but this body right now is working on medicinal cannabis.”
Growers, transportation rules
In regards to a question about whether growers will be able to sell cannabis on different islands, Agriculture Commissioner Positive Nelson said the law currently requires growers to sell only at dispensaries on their island because it’s unclear whether transportation across federal waters will be legally possible.
But he pointed to a case in Massachusetts that found growers could transport cannabis between outlying islands, and “the intention is to be able to sell cannabis across the islands, the territory. We consider ourselves one territory.”
He also responded to questions about whether Virgin Islanders will be able to obtain cannabis business licenses, given that the law does not prohibit non-residents from partnering with Virgin Islands residents of at least five years to start a cannabis business in the territory.
“I don’t want to leave any notion, especially as the author of this bill, to feel that the Virgin Islanders are going to be left out,” Nelson said.
The application fees “are ridiculously low for these first two years, and that’s with thinking with Virgin Islanders in mind,” Nelson said. The majority of Virgin Islanders are Black and “we think about social equity in all that we do because that’s just who we are.”
In addition to Kean and Nelson, board members Chris Jones, Nykole Syms, and Dr. Gary Jett, were present at Monday’s town hall. Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs Commissioner Richard Evangelista’s confirmation to the board is still pending.
In a 2014 referendum, 56% of Virgin Islands voters favored legalization, and the Legislature passed a medical cannabis bill in 2018.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. signed the bill into law in 2019, but the V.I. Cannabis Advisory Board didn’t hold its first public meeting until a year later, in January 2020, and implementation of the law has been repeatedly delayed.
Kean thanked the public for their patience Monday, and said that it has been “an extremely trying time” for patients waiting for legal cannabis. “It may not seem like we have been working as rapidly as the general public would like us to be working, but we have seen the startup of this industry is extremely complicated and complex and we are right on the verge of actually starting.”
To read the proposed rules and for more information, visit ocr.vi.gov, call 340-714-9755, or email info.ocr@ocr.vi.gov.