Melvin Evans light repair

Road crews repair lights on Melvin Evans Highway at Good Hope / Williams Delight Intersection

 Photo by DEPT. OF PUBLIC WORKS

The Department of Public Works is assessing and repairing the failed streetlights along the Melvin Evans Highway Good Hope intersection to Williams Delight intersection. New light poles will be installed when supplies arrive on island. The right side of the westbound lane at the Carlton Intersection remains closed to traffic while repairs are being made.