The Department of Public Works is assessing and repairing the failed streetlights along the Melvin Evans Highway Good Hope intersection to Williams Delight intersection. New light poles will be installed when supplies arrive on island. The right side of the westbound lane at the Carlton Intersection remains closed to traffic while repairs are being made.
Melvin Evans street light repairs
- Photo by V.I. DEPT. OF PUBLIC WORKS
-
-
Latest News
- 'Elections are about the future, let's shape it wisely'
- Buccaneers ready to bounce back at UVI HBCU Basketball Classic
- Rodriguez wins Jr. Circuits Qualifier in Florida
- SCHOOL SPORTS ROUNDUP: Wednesday's St. Thomas-St. John IAA volleyball scores
- Melvin Evans street light repairs
- VIDOL Resolves all Disaster Relief Audit Findings for IRMARIA
- Renovated and reopened National Cryptologic Museum a spymaster’s delight; newly declassified artifacts on display
- Caribbean Community Theatre opens 38th season with ‘Silent Sky’