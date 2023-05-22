TORTOLA — Members of the 5th House of Assembly in the British Virgin Islands were sworn in late last week with little fanfare after a grueling campaign season, and a surprising crossing of the aisle by an opposition member to give the Virgin Islands Party enough seats to stay in power.

On Thursday, Natalio Wheatley became the territory’s first premier to be sworn in after being appointed, then elected, during a ceremony at the Multipurpose Sports Complex in Road Town.