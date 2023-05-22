TORTOLA — Members of the 5th House of Assembly in the British Virgin Islands were sworn in late last week with little fanfare after a grueling campaign season, and a surprising crossing of the aisle by an opposition member to give the Virgin Islands Party enough seats to stay in power.
On Thursday, Natalio Wheatley became the territory’s first premier to be sworn in after being appointed, then elected, during a ceremony at the Multipurpose Sports Complex in Road Town.
Before members were sworn in, Wheatley recommended that Corrine George-Massicotte be re-elected as House Speaker. His recommendation that Junior Minister for Tourism and Culture Luce Hodge-Smith become the deputy speaker, was rejected by Opposition Leader and At Large Representative Ronnie Skelton, based on Constitutional provisions with her appointment. Wheatley argued that Hodge-Smith was not a Cabinet member and the vote should go through.
Following a recess, it was confirmed that Hodge-Smith could not sit in the post and Skelton recommended his Opposition colleague and first term legislator Stacy Mather for the post, which he accepted. Wheatley also confirmed that after the review that junior ministers could not hold such an office.
During his address, Mather, who received the most at-large votes, said he came to work and address the concerns of all the people. He asked his colleagues to make the legacy of the 5th House of Assembly one of camaraderie that is genuinely aimed toward “benefitting all of our people.”
“Let us not allow party politics and selfish agendas derail us from the leadership our country deserves,” he said, noting they have an opportunity to give future legislators a strong foundation on which to build. “I publicly challenge, both the government and the opposition, to better communicate among ourselves and in doing so, properly engage and inform the people.”
Mather, who directed the Youth Empowerment Program before running for office, urged the territory’s youth not to let their voices be silent.
“Let your outcry for a better Virgin Islands be across all party lines and make it louder than it has ever been,” he said.
He added, “Hold your leaders — all of us — accountable. Do not go quiet in the next four years and wait for another election. The change we want to see, will not come without constant chanting from every corner across our territory. I ask that you never let the vision for our people be chained with the words that we are a small territory, that we cannot do it. Let it be that because we’re small, we can make it happen.”
Wheatley said he’s looking forward to working with everyone including the opposition, noting he believes the best days are ahead.
“But we must trust our principles. We must be able to ensure our egos don’t overrule the responsibility to the people of the Virgin Islands,” he said. “That we learn how to work together. That when we do not agree, we fight for agreement and we fight for consensus and when we do disagree, we do not destroy the unity within this house, because indeed, we have a responsibility to govern.”
The premier added that such a responsibility must be taken seriously “so I pledge my support, from the position I now hold, as premier of the Virgin Islands.”