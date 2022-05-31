Veterans gathered Monday to commemorate fallen military service members, and Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach urged Virgin Islanders to honor their sacrifices by continuing to fight for equal rights for territorial residents.
Memorial Day ceremonies were held simultaneously Monday morning on each of the the three major islands. On St. Croix, veterans met at the gravesite of Gov. Juan Luis, who served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army, and also paid tribute to the late John W. “Johnny” Tranberg, who also served in the U.S. Army.
A ceremony was held at Frank Powell Park on St. John in recognition of the late Theovald Eric Moorhead, who served in the U.S. Army for 12 years before returning home and serving as a Senator for 16 years.
On St. Thomas, members of the American Legion Post 90 held a ceremony at the gravesite of Gov. Alexander Farrelly, who served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army, with musical accompaniment from members of the V.I. Army National Guard’s 73rd Army Band.
“They fought for us. For us, they fell,” said Post 90 Commander Hillis Benjamin. “Let us not remember them in anguish, they would not wish our pity.”
Volunteers marked each veteran’s grave with an American flag, and Benjamin said they intend to work to refurbish neglected gravesites.
“I’m asking the community as a whole to join us,” and help honor those who “gave the ultimate sacrifice,” Benjamin said.
She recalled serving in Iraq in 2007 when two other Virgin Islanders, Lt. Col. David C. Canegata III and Sgt. 1st Class Floyd E. Lake Sr., left base and were later among 12 soldiers killed when their Black Hawk helicopter was shot down.
She also said a small group held a ceremony earlier that morning on the waterfront to honor Emil Etienne White. White was shot and killed in 1979 during a terrorist ambush on a Navy bus in Puerto Rico.
“We must not forget his sacrifice,” Benjamin said.
Post 90 Adjutant Irma C. George said that “there is nothing happy about this day,” and reminded attendees that Armed Forces Day honors those still in uniform, Veterans Day is for those who have hung up their uniforms, and “Memorial Day is for those who never made it out of their uniform.”
Since the sale of the territory by Denmark in 1917, “Virgin Islanders have served in every conflict this country has been involved in,” said Roach.
The number of Virgin Islanders who have served in the U.S. military is “disproportionate” to the territory’s population size, and they “deserve special recognition for their service to this country,” he said.
But Virgin Islanders are still denied certain rights, thanks to the U.S. Supreme Court’s rulings upholding case law that allows Congress to treat territorial residents “differently from those residing on the mainland,” Roach said.
For example, citizens living in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands are denied Supplemental Security Income, or SSI benefits, and there is another ongoing case involving birthright citizenship, which is denied to those born in American Samoa.
He urged Virgin Islanders to “be aware of these things that are taking place in the present,” which threaten the liberties veterans fought and died to preserve. “Our voices need to be heard.”