Five years have passed since the U.S. Virgin Islands was hit by Hurricane Irma, but many still remember where they were, and the series of events leading up to the historic Category 5 storm.
“Today would have been the day we stocked up the shelter,” Kai Frett told The Daily News on Monday.
Frett, who has volunteered with the Red Cross since April 2016, said that his plan was to ride out the storm at the E. Benjamin Oliver School shelter, as his own home was in a dangerous location.
“By morning, when the storm was really starting up, I saw a drip coming from the ceiling tiles,” Frett said.
Around 80 to 90 people were inside the cafeteria, but when an air duct blew off, the shelter was compromised. None of the other rooms in the school were unlocked, and the school’s principal, at his own home nearby, had the keys.
Frett said he was able to call the principal, and with the help of a V.I. Police officer, went out into the storm to retrieve the keys.
“We came back to the shelter, and I have a bunch of keys, but they don’t have any labels. So I had to fight with a bunch of keys to figure out what opened up this library,” Frett said. “Meanwhile there’s a little air hole, wind was just blowing in, everybody was in panic mode around that time.”
Thankfully, everyone was safely relocated to the library, but for Frett, this was only the start of his journey as a volunteer.
Iffat Walker, Community Action Now executive director, remembered that before Irma she was on St. Thomas for a financial literacy tour with Sen. Dwayne DeGraff.
She was scheduled to leave St. Thomas on Sept. 8, but Hurricane Irma changed her plans.
Instead of going on a radio show, Walker was thrust into a meeting with the Red Cross to discuss the preparation of community shelters.
“The agency leads — we were operating in strict survival mode. We were not looking at the mental impact that it had on us,” Walker said.
She noted that now speaking with her fellow colleagues who were on St. Thomas at the time, the lesson she’s learned is, “to put your own oxygen mask on first.”
“We were highly impacted with PTSD. We had the responsibility to provide the needed services in the community but we somewhat neglected ourselves,” Walked said.
The Aftermath
In the aftermath of the storm, Walker and Frett said that getting supplies to those community members in need was a top priority.
Using his experience as a land appraiser with the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, Frett traveled around St. Thomas and St. John delivering clean-up kits and other supplies.
“I love where I live, so I enjoyed helping my island, it was my stress reliever,” Frett said.
Walker said Community Action Now partnered with All Hands and Hearts volunteers to get the supplies on the island, and subsequently with the Red Cross, to help with distribution.
“The government was having problems with large distribution centers, because everyone would show up at the fire station, and there wasn’t enough supplies,” Walked recalled, noting that she worked on community-based distribution of supplies such as tarps for roofs or mini stoves.
“If we only had enough for 500 people, we would stop the line at 500,” Walker said. “Working in Savan at the time, we had to call the police as people would not comply, but I understand they were tired, they wanted and needed supplies in a timely manner.”
In the long-term recovery effort, Community Action Now also led in the role of disaster case management.
Walker explained that disaster case managers connect community members to critical resources such as mental health services, home repairs. and disaster supplies.
“For example, people would come to us for help with their FEMA applications. And for those who were denied services, we were their advocates, as we asked FEMA to reconsider the applications.”
Agency coordination, she said, is critical in the aftermath of a disaster.
“Everyone wanted to jump in and help, but we needed a clear path to what resources were available,” Walker said.
During his time volunteering, Frett witnessed the power of community members coming together to help each other.
“Different communities did different things. Family members would come outside and cook, feeding people in the community. If they had power, they offered friends and family to come over to take a shower,” Frett said.
Walker said that resiliency continues, even today, in the Savan community.
“I see that despite them not having it all together, they just keep going,” Walker said. “I can’t say it any other way, they don’t complain, they don’t have all the things other people need, but they just keep going.”
So, where is the territory today?
Walker said that along with being a community distribution site for disaster relief supplies, her organization now educates the community on disaster preparedness.
One of the organization’s main preparedness efforts this year was the Share the Sun program, which provided mobile and permanent solar panel units to those in the Savan community.
“I am happy to say that we were able to provide 52 families with mobile devices, and four with full install,” Walker said.
She added that one of the biggest challenges following Irma was a lack of power for an extended period of time.
“People did not have power, power to keep medical devices going, to keep the fridge going, to power mobile devices, so this really helps,” Walker said.
Both Walker and Frett noted that it was important for government agencies, nonprofits and individuals to act proactively rather than retroactively.
“We have to have in place partnerships with airlines and shipping companies that will allow for quick, fast, delivery of emergency supplies,” Walker said. “We need a better relationship between FEMA, the federal partners, and our government. Our senators and our governor’s office need to be on the same page, as it relates to disaster preparedness.”
Frett hopes for more people to become volunteers, as the local Red Cross chapter had less than 100 volunteers at the time Irma hit.
“We should get high schoolers and middle schoolers involved in the Red Cross, to spark their interest, so they can see what it’s like from a young age,” he said.
As Virgin Islanders go through the period of September to November, known as the height of the hurricane season, Frett encourages everyone to consider how they can help in a time of disasters.
“Everybody needs to be a friendly neighbor,” he said. “It doesn’t take much to walk and see what someone needs right now to be up to par for hurricane season. Help fix a window that started to leak from Earl.”