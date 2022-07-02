Two men have been arrested after police said they counterfeited checks with the Department of Labor’s account information totaling $22,643.07.
The case began on June 23 when detectives from the Economic Crimes Unit initiated an investigation after a complaint was received by the Department of Labor in the St. Thomas District, according to police.
“The evidence showed that D’Jor Baptiste deposited one check in the amount of $3,331.19 dollars into his personal bank account, and Myles Arnold cashed two checks in the amount of $8,438.64. Then $10,873.24 was cashed by another suspect in this matter,” according to police.
Detectives executed an arrest warrant at a home in Estate Whim on St. Croix Thursday, where they took D’Jor Baptiste, 25, into custody, according to police.
He was charged with uttering or passing forged or counterfeit matters, obtaining money by false pretense, grand larceny, possession of forged bills or notes, forgery, and fraudulent claims upon the government.
Bail was set at $20,000, and Magistrate Judge Yolan Brow Ross allowed him to be released after posting 10%.
Detectives also arrested Myles Arnold, 23, Thursday at his home in Estate Glynn, and charged him with the same set of crimes.
Unable to post $20,000 bail, Arnold was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing.