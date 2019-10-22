Three men face federal charges of trying to smuggle $1.2 million in cash to the territory by boat, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
The men, Ashen Tirado-Tapia, Jahniel Fuertes-Robles and Abdiel Rivera-Medina, were arrested on Sept. 17 and charged by a grand jury in a superseding indictment Monday with concealing more than $100,000 in currency, attempting to destroy property subject to forfeiture under federal drug laws and obstruction. Tirado-Tapia also was charged with failure to heave and obey a federal law enforcement officer’s instructions to stop the vessel.
