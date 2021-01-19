Cops: Men wearing clown masks suspected in crime
Four men wearing clown masks were involved in a Sunday shooting in Gallows Bay, St. Croix, that left one man injured, according to V.I. Police.
Police said the men drove up to the victim and fired multiple times.
Officers traveled to the area shortly after 5 p.m. where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower torso. He was taken to Luis Hospital by ambulance and later released.
Hammer-wielding woman allegedly threatens man
A St. John woman has been arrested after allegedly threatening a man with a hammer.
Carmen H. Martie, 63, of Estate Pastory, was arrested at 7:30 a.m. Monday and charged with false imprisonment, domestic violence, police said.
The victim told police that Martie threatened him with a hammer during a disagreement.
Martie was sent to jail pending an advice-of-rights hearing.
— Daily News Staff
turned over to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending her advice of rights hearing.