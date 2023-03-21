ST. THOMAS — Two men wanted in different states were recently arrested at King Airport in separate incidents, and both are charged with being fugitives from justice, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Gerald Leslie Dial Jr. was detained Thursday while attempting to clear Customs before a flight to the U.S. mainland, according to the probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers received an alert from the state of California that a warrant had been issued for Dial’s arrest, and an officer confirmed the warrant’s validity, according to the fact sheet.
Dial was taken into custody and transported to the police station for processing. The fact sheet did not list a bail amount.
On Sunday, another man, Brandon Jeffrey McMillin, was detained at King Airport after Customs officers received an alert from the state of Kentucky that a warrant had been issued for his arrest.
Bail for McMillin was set at $10,000 per the warrant issued in Boone County, Ky., according to the probable cause fact sheet.
Local court documents did not list the original charges in the arrest warrants for each state.
