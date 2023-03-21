ST. THOMAS — Two men wanted in different states were recently arrested at King Airport in separate incidents, and both are charged with being fugitives from justice, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.

Gerald Leslie Dial Jr. was detained Thursday while attempting to clear Customs before a flight to the U.S. mainland, according to the probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.