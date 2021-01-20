ST. THOMAS — A St. Thomas man suffering from chronic mental illness was arrested again recently in front of Schneider Hospital, according to court records.
Glasford Smith, 56, was arrested just before 8 a.m. Jan. 7 after creating a disturbance at the bus shed on Alton Adams Drive, according to an affidavit filed by V.I. Police.
Officers said they responded to the area and found Smith, “who is a known mental patient,” sitting on a wall with a shovel in his hand.
Smith claimed ownership of the shed, and ignored police commands to drop the shovel and attempted to strike an officer, according to the affidavit. The officer ducked out of the way and Smith struck the door of the police cruiser, denting it.
As officers called for a supervisor, Smith retreated to the shed and picked up a rock, yelling at officers “to leave his property and that all of St. Thomas belonged to him,” according to the affidavit. A sergeant and four additional officers quickly arrived and took Smith down, restraining him without further incident.
A VITRAN employee told police that he’d been trying to clean the bus shelter when Smith took his shovel, so he called 911 to report the incident.
Officers took Smith into nearby Schneider Hospital for COVID-19 testing, which he declined.
He has been charged with third-degree assault, destruction of government property, and disobeying a lawful order, and refused to be processed, according to the affidavit.
Smith spent the night in jail and appeared in court briefly Friday morning, where all involved agreed that he is not competent to assist in his own defense.
Territorial Public Defender Paula Norkaitis said she was unable to communicate with him, and Assistant V.I. Attorney General Brenda Scales said he’s been administered psychiatric medication, but it has not yet taken effect.
Magistrate Judge Henry Carr III said Smith is clearly unwell.
However, without an appropriate mental health facility, the judge concluded that he had no other choice but to continue the case and keep Smith in jail until he is mentally stable and “can understand what he’s been charged with, understand his rights, and be able to communicate effectively with his defense counsel.”
Smith is homeless and has a long criminal history on St. Thomas, including a January 2019 incident where he used a rock to strike a University of the Virgin Islands security officer, who shot Smith in self-defense.
Smith was arrested again on Sept. 21 and charged with disobeying an order from police to leave the gazebo at Emancipation Garden, where he'd been sleeping.
On Sept. 23, a corrections officer told Magistrate Judge Carolyn Hermon-Percell that Smith was in the midst of a mental health crisis and was refusing to leave his jail cell, so she ordered him to be evaluated and treated.
After his arrest in Emancipation Garden, Smith remained in jail for more than a month waiting for treatment, and Carr ordered the case dismissed on Oct. 30.