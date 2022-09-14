A 52-year-old man with mental illness has been charged with attempted murder after police said he tried to run over officers with a vehicle Monday morning on St. Croix, and at least one officer fired a gun during the encounter.
No one was injured during the incident, according to police spokesman Glen Dratte.
Dratte confirmed that the officers at the scene have been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.
But he did not respond to other questions from The Daily News, including how many officers have been placed on leave, and how many shots were fired.
The suspect, Warren Freeman, was charged with attempted murder, third-degree assault, and interfering with an officer, according to Dratte.
Bail was set at $100,000 and Freeman was jailed at the John Bell Correctional Facility pending his advice-of-rights hearing today.
The case began at around 9:53 a.m. Monday when officers responded to a 911 call requesting police assistance in Clifton Hill, according to a news release from Dratte on Tuesday.
“The call was made by a male individual after his mentally ill brother arrived at the residence naked and making threats in a Centerline Car Rental Jeep, that was overdue,” Dratte said.
According to police, officers interviewed the complainant, who said Freeman had been walking around nude over the weekend, and “was threatening the neighbors saying he is going to harm them.”
The Centerline Car Rental employee was at the scene to retrieve the vehicle, which was parked and idling alongside the rear of the home, with Freeman sitting naked in the driver’s seat.
Police said officers “made several attempts to get Mr. Freeman out of the vehicle by advising him to turn the vehicle over to the rental company.
Mr. Freeman rolled up the window and reversed the vehicle down the embankment hitting the Police vehicle, then drove forward at a high rate of speed, thus using the vehicle as a weapon coming towards the officers and the Centerline Car Rental employee,” police said. “The officer discharged their weapon striking the Jeep. No one was injured.”
Freeman was eventually removed from the vehicle and arrested.
V.I. Police remain under a federal consent decree, and have long faced criticism from court-appointed monitors for use of excessive force when dealing with individuals in a mental health crisis.
The consent decree came about after the U.S. Justice Department sued the V.I. government in 2008, contending the V.I. Police Department was violating civil rights by using excessive force on citizens — and that misconduct was not being properly investigated or corrected.
In May, law enforcement expert Chet Epperson filed a report in U.S. District Court that found police are continuing to use excessive force on people with severe symptoms of mental illness, but government officials argued the use of Tasers and pepper spray on individuals in crisis is justified.
The territory has failed to appropriately address the community’s behavioral health needs, and does not have any inpatient treatment facilities where individuals experiencing severe symptoms of mental illness can receive help. That means families are either forced to relocate to the mainland to seek treatment, or individuals end up in jail if their symptoms escalate into a criminal violation.
Many of those incarcerated in the Virgin Islands are mentally ill and not receiving adequate treatment behind bars. But because they cannot be found competent to stand trial, defendants are often released to the streets — sometimes after spending more time behind bars than they would have if they’d been convicted and served the maximum possible sentence.
Many reoffend and are re-arrested, leaving judges stuck trying to manage dockets filled with individuals who need long-term psychiatric treatment.
Former Magistrate Judge Henry Carr III summarized the problem during a hearing in 2021, after becoming exasperated at the lack of options for mentally ill criminal defendants.
“Jail can’t be a warehouse for mentally ill persons,” Carr said.