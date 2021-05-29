A mentally ill St. Croix man who is been behind bars since November 2019 remains jailed because the Health Department has been unable to find him a bed at a treatment facility.
The man, Shawn Williams, was charged with second-degree burglary. But a psychiatrist determined that he is not competent to stand trial, and recommended that he be admitted to a facility where he can receive inpatient treatment.
The Virgin Islands does not have such a facility, so criminal defendants like Williams are routinely shipped off-island to receive treatment elsewhere.
At a court hearing before Magistrate Judge Miguel Camacho on Friday, Assistant V.I. Attorney General Eric Chancellor explained why Williams has remained jailed for a year and six months.
“I know back in 2020, just around the time that COVID hit, Mr. Williams was the subject of an order which required him to be placed in a facility. Due to COVID hitting at around the same time, that didn’t happen,” Chancellor said.
Discussions were in progress with Correct Care, a treatment facility in South Carolina, which wanted an updated psychiatric evaluation before agreeing to admit Williams. Health Department psychiatrist Dr. Evadne Sang did a new evaluation weeks ago, but was delayed in typing up the report, according to court testimony.
But Chancellor said he received an email from Correct Care on Wednesday, “which states that they have no beds available at this time.”
Territorial Public Defender H. Hannibal O’Bryan said the case has faced multiple delays, and Camacho agreed that now, “we have a report, but we have no bed.”
O’Bryan said at least two other Virgin Islanders are slated to be released from the facility, and asked the judge to continue the case for another 60 days in the hope that a bed for Williams becomes available at Correct Care.
Chancellor said he had no objection to the delay, but Williams voiced his frustration at the prospect of spending more time in jail.
“I object,” Williams said.
Williams raised his cuffed hands throughout the hearing, and at one point said that he was having “an awakening, which is not a mental disorder.” Court records show that Sang previously evaluated Williams after he was arrested in March 2017 for third-degree assault, and prosecutors dismissed the case in July of that year.
On Friday, Chancellor asked the judge to order the Health Department to explore other treatment options, in the event that Correct Care remains full.
Camacho ordered the department to determine “what, if anything Correct Care can do for Mr. Williams,” and whether any other facilities would be able to admit him for treatment.
Camacho scheduled another status conference for August 4.