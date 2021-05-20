A woman on St. Croix was suffering from mental illness when she randomly attacked a person on the street, according to a psychologist who examined her, and the V.I. Health Department has 30 days to find her suitable treatment before she’s released from jail.
Christina Finney was arrested after the incident that occurred at around 2:20 p.m. on Dec. 23.
The victim told police she was walking along Emancipation Drive near Claude O. Markoe Elementary School in Frederiksted toward the Mars Hill post office when “a young lady she knows to be mentally ill and referred to as ‘Ms. Christina,’” approached and threw a rock at her without provocation, according to an affidavit filed by V.I. Police.
The rock missed her, and the victim said Finney ran towards her, accusing her of taking something, but she couldn’t fully understand what she was saying because she was in shock.
Finney began throwing glass and plastic bottles at the victim, who deflected one with her hand, and Finney threw a crate that also missed, according to the affidavit.
Passing drivers stopped to help the victim, and one man approached Finney, allowing the victim to flee. A woman who stopped her car asked the victim if she needed help, and drove the victim to the police station, where she filed a report.
The victim sustained bruising and swelling to her palm, but was otherwise uninjured and declined medical attention.
The driver gave police a statement that corroborated the victim’s account, and told police Finney ran toward her vehicle as the victim was getting in.
The driver described Finney as “very dirty, wearing a dirty white T-shirt and khaki short pants with messy blonde hair.”
The victim described Finney as a mentally ill individual who frequents the Mars Hill and Frederiksted areas, and the victim said that “she has provided Ms. Finney Nutrament drinks and conversed with her on several occasions,” according to the affidavit.
Police who patrol the area recognized the woman being described as Finney from prior interactions, and the victim identified her in a photo array on Jan. 11, the same date police obtained a warrant for Finney’s arrest.
She was arrested March 23 and charged with third-degree assault, carrying or using a dangerous weapon and disturbance of the peace.
Finney has been jailed since her arrest, and at a status conference Wednesday, Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. said a doctor has determined that Finney was suffering from a mental illness or defect at the time of the offense, and she is not competent to stand trial.
Assistant Attorney General Vanessa Hewitt-Quinland said she would ask the Health Department’s division of mental health to follow the recommendations made in the doctor’s report, which are for Finney to receive individual therapy and continue taking prescribed medication.
Territorial Public Defender H. Hannibal O’Bryan said the Health Department first needs to determine exactly what level of treatment Finney requires, and “whether we can provide it here in the Virgin Islands.”
Morris said that in terms of “the larger picture and down the road, it’s not the court’s inclination to keep Miss Finney in custody for a very long period of time. Particularly because she cannot receive services where she is.”
Prosecutors must “move forward in a manner that either provides appropriate treatment for her outside of the context of this case — actually, that’s the only option I see. Because we’ve already proven on multiple occasions we don’t have an off-island facility that can accommodate, we don’t have an on-island facility to accommodate, and I’m not going to keep Miss Finney indefinitely,” the judge said.
However, there are not enough off-island beds available to all who require intensive services, and judges have been forced on multiple occasions to release mentally ill criminal defendants to the streets because they’re not capable of standing trial, and there’s no legal basis to hold them in jail forever.
Morris said he would give the government 30 days to determine an appropriate treatment option, and “after that 30 days I’m not going to be inclined to keep Miss Finney in custody any longer.”