Actor Michael B. Jordan on Wednesday issued an apology after being dragged online by thousands, including V.I. residents, for launching a new rum he had hoped to trademark as “J’Ouvert.”
The beloved antagonist of “Black Panther” fame and star of other movie hits like “Creed,” issued the apology on his official Instagram page noting,“I hear you.”
“I just wanna say on behalf of myself and my partners, our intention was never to offend or hurt a culture we love and respect and hoped to celebrate and shine a positive light on. Last few days has been a lot of listening,” he wrote.
“A lot of learning and engaging in countless community conversations... We hear you. I hear you and want to be clear that we are in the process of renaming. We sincerely apologize and look forward to introducing a brand we can all be proud of.” Prior to the apology, Jordan faced three days of backlash after his girlfriend, Lori Harvey, posted a video Sunday congratulating him on the launch. It caught the attention of Trinidad-born blogger Jay Blessed, who began a petition asking “Caribbean people,” to weigh in, charging Jordan’s action as cultural appropriation for profit. His petition called on the U.S. Patents and Trademark Office to halt Jordan’s request.
V.I. residents like Brigitte Berry were among the thousands either commenting or adding their names to the petition, which collected more than the 10,000 signatures required on Change.org to initiate action.
“While the phenomena of stealing ideas and names from the Caribbean without giving back isn’t new, this situation feels like he’s trying to trademark Christmas,” Berry told The Daily News when contacted Tuesday.
Blessed, in his petition, noted “the word J’Ouvert yields 489,000 results on Google and is deeply rooted in Trinbagonian and Caribbean culture. It heralds the annual indigenous festivities of Trinidad and Tobago’s beloved Carnival, which began in the 1800s and is still practiced globally by people in and from the Caribbean.” In the Virgin Islands, J’ouvert — a pre-dawn dance spelled with a small ‘o’ is also associated with Carnival on St. Thomas and Festival on St. John and St. Croix.
Blessed’s petition called on the Trademark Office to “pause their final decision on the trademark of the word J’Ouvert by foreign entities for the use of the sale of rum. ...We are asking Michael B. Jordan to do the right thing by calling this a loss.”
Jordan did, but not before facing days of criticism from individuals including Rap star Nicki Minaj, who was born in Trinidad and Tobago.
“I’m sure MBJ didn’t intentionally do anything he thought Caribbean ppl would find offensive — but now that you are aware, change the name & continue to flourish and prosper,” the rapper wrote Tuesday online and garnered 440,000 “likes” by followers.
Ian Turnbull, Division of Festivals director with the V.I. Tourism Department, reached on Monday for comment about Jordan’s use of the name “J’Ouvert,” said it gave him pause.
“When I first saw it, I thought that this is hijacking of our culture, but this is America, and these things happen,” he said.
Turnbull said that “from an economic standpoint, Jordan and his business partners made a smart decision and used a good branding tool” and that he hopes “Caribbean people would take the business of their culture more seriously so they can have rights to Caribbean things and trademarks.”
Published reports identified Jordan’s partner in the rum venture as Scott Robert Williams, a Trinidad native with business ties mainly in New York.
Berry’s friend, Keisha Ramtahal, a Trinidadian native residing on St. Thomas, also weighed in. “The unmitigated gall of him to take something that was originated in the Caribbean baffles me. Like how do you take something that is culturally important to every Caribbean island and make it related to something that you’re doing,” she told The Daily News. “I personally think that the name should be revisited and renamed to something that is of his ‘American’ culture.”
On Wednesday, Nicole Syms and John Lathuillerie, both Trinidadian natives living on St. Thomas, applauded Jordan’s change of heart. “I’m definitely satisfied with the apologies,” Lathuillerie said. “Whatever other name they will choose is fine by me, but I was totally against this first choice.
“We welcome everybody to the Caribbean culture, but you have to learn the culture. Some things we will accept, some things we will not accept.”
Syms was a bit more forgiving.
“I’m satisfied with the apologies,” she said. “Michael B. Jordan is a businessman and a black man and I support him. I’m glad he recognized his mistake.”