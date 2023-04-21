Michael Eric Dyson

Michael Eric Dyson, a writer, professor and political and cultural commentator, has been invited to be the keynote speaker at the University of the Virgin Islands’ 59th commencement ceremonies on May 11 and 12, on St. Croix and St. Thomas, respectively.

Dyson is the Centennial Chair at Vanderbilt University. He holds positions as the University Distinguished Professor of African American and Diaspora Studies in the College of Arts and Science, as well as the University Distinguished Professor of Ethics and Society in the Divinity School. He is a highly sought-after public speaker and has contributed to many leading media outlets, including The New York Times, The New Republic, and ESPN’s The Undefeated website.