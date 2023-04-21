Michael Eric Dyson, a writer, professor and political and cultural commentator, has been invited to be the keynote speaker at the University of the Virgin Islands’ 59th commencement ceremonies on May 11 and 12, on St. Croix and St. Thomas, respectively.
Dyson is the Centennial Chair at Vanderbilt University. He holds positions as the University Distinguished Professor of African American and Diaspora Studies in the College of Arts and Science, as well as the University Distinguished Professor of Ethics and Society in the Divinity School. He is a highly sought-after public speaker and has contributed to many leading media outlets, including The New York Times, The New Republic, and ESPN’s The Undefeated website.
Dyson has won numerous awards, such as an American Book Award and two NAACP Image Awards. Ebony magazine has named him one of the 100 most influential African Americans and one of the 150 most powerful blacks in the nation.
As a renowned orator and ordained Baptist minister, Dyson has contributed significantly to public discourse across a range of topics related to race, politics and culture in America.
“The University is incredibly honored that Dr. Dyson will deliver what is sure to be an unforgettable keynote address to our graduating students, faculty, staff and distinguished guests. His exceptional talent, intellectual rigor, and passionate advocacy for social justice have made him one of the most influential and respected public intellectuals of our time, and we eagerly await his presence and powerful message,” said UVI President David Hall.
Dyson will be awarded an honorary degree from the university after his keynote address. The university will also confer honorary degrees upon Clema S. Williams-Lewis and Edward Thomas, Sr.
At the Albert A. Sheen Campus ceremony, Clema S. Williams-Lewis will receive a Doctor of Humane Letters degree in recognition of her commitment to promoting justice and equality in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
As a social worker, Williams-Lewis has worked extensively with victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse, and has also fought for the rights of workers as a union representative. Her commitment to justice issues began during her undergraduate studies in Criminal Justice at Illinois State University. Following this, she relocated to St. Croix in 1979, where she became the first female social worker with the Youth Services Administration at the Youth Rehabilitation Center.
Protecting and advocating on behalf of children are key values for Williams-Lewis, who was instrumental in getting the territory to pass the Child Protection Act in 2002.
Throughout her 41 years of service in the Virgin Islands, Williams-Lewis has received many awards and recognitions for her work promoting equality and justice. She was inducted into the V.I. Women’s Hall of Fame, named Activist for Justice by the St. Croix Avis, and received the Stanley and The Ten Sleepless Knights’ 7 Women 7 Purposes (Justice) award. She is proud to call St. Croix her home.
During the commencement ceremony on St. Thomas, Edward Elroy Thomas, Sr. will receive a Doctor of Humane Letters degree in recognition of his exemplary public service, outstanding business leadership, and anchor role for economic development in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Thomas is a prominent figure in the St. Thomas community, having held positions as director of the Internal Revenue Bureau and president, CEO and Board Chairman of the West Indian Company.
Thomas has a long record of community service, having shared his expertise on numerous Boards throughout his distinguished career, including serving on the Foundation for the University of the Virgin Islands. He also served on the Investment and Development committees until August of 2009 when he was confirmed as a member of the UVI Board of Trustees, serving as Finance Committee Chair for several years. He is currently a Trustee Emeritus.
The university will host commencement ceremonies on Thursday, May 11, on the grounds of the Albert A. Sheen Campus on St. Croix and on Friday, May 12, in the Elridge W. Blake Sports and Fitness Center on the Orville E. Kean Campus on St. Thomas. The ceremonies will start at 1 p.m. on both dates.
