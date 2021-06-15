University of the Virgin Islands President David Hall announced Monday that the school is partnering with Microsoft on a tech summit happening this week, and a company representative said Microsoft is eager to use the Virgin Islands as a home base for operations throughout the Caribbean.
William Adams of Microsoft said the company is looking to move into the region, and the territory’s fiber optic network is superior to other Caribbean islands, which have only satellite connections.
“I was introduced to Dr. Hall some time ago and the question is simply, can Microsoft be a partner in the Virgin Islands, can Microsoft bring technology? That was a question, it was as simple as that,” Adams said.
Adams said that “I helped Microsoft get into Africa — Nigeria and Kenya,” and “we come in with all humility.”
He said the company doesn’t intend to recruit local talent for export. “We intend to do work here,” and the company wants to hear from residents to figure out “what exactly is the best kind of work to be doing here?”
Adams said Microsoft does not intend on applying for tax breaks from the Economic Development Commission.
Adams said the purpose of the five-day tech summit “is so that we can listen, we can listen to the government, we can listen to local people.”
There are “some 40-odd million people in the Caribbean” and the U.S. Virgin Islands’ status as an American territory means that “it’s pretty easy to show up here and start doing something,” particularly because the fiber optic network is “just like anywhere else in the United States,” Adams said.
But the territory’s tech infrastructure is still lacking, particularly when it comes to the unreliable electrical grid, as evidenced by Sunday night’s five-hour outage in the St. Thomas-St. John District.
“The best we can do is work with the government to improve the infrastructure as much as possible,” Adams said. “There’s challenges here because you have hurricanes, you have power outages, all the rest. The system that’s in place right now, it’s pretty robust,” compared to other Caribbean islands.
Adams said the company’s presence in the territory might help motivate the government to provide stable power, but “we are not going to be here to bolster the infrastructure for everybody, because that is in fact what your own government is engaged in doing.”
The collaboration remains in discussion and plans for the future are unclear, but Hall said the university has acquired West Bay Supermarket on St. Thomas with the intention of using it as a “maker space” with a variety of tools and equipment available to creatives in the community.
“Our goal is to turn that supermarket into an Innovation Center, or some people refer to it as a collaborative maker space, where students can get firsthand experience using technology to make things,” Hall said.
He said a similar facility is planned for the St. Croix campus.