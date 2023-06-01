Dawn broke on May 25, kicking off the day Jeff Miller had spent many months planning and preparing for.
Miller, a longtime St. John resident, retired Virgin Islands National Park fisheries biologist, and lifelong swimmer, was set to swim from Virgin Gorda to St. John via the Sir Francis Drake Channel. Instead of beginning his journey at sunrise as he would have preferred, Miller and his support team watched and waited for the currents to move in a favorable direction, for the ideal moment for him to slip into the water, and begin his 16-plus-mile swim. Finally, at 10:03 a.m., it was go time.
“Unfortunately at 6 a.m. and 8 a.m., currents were forecast to be extremely strong against the direction we wanted to go,” said Miller. “We decided to wait to start the swim until 10, which allowed for a very leisurely start to the morning, but I knew it would push us up against finishing after dark. I’m OK with swimming after dark, but I’d really rather not if I didn’t have to. We didn’t really have a choice.”
Miller’s motivation for the swim? Supporting wounded soldiers and St. John residents battling cancer by bringing awareness and raising funds for Team River Runner and the St. John Cancer Fund.
“In 2015, I saw a number of the Team River Runner veterans finish the Beach to Beach Power Swim — one was a double amputee above the knee and another was blind swimming with a person to assist them — and I was just so struck with their determination,” Miller said of his motivation to raise money for the organization that brings wounded veterans to St. John for an opportunity to find health and healing. “There’s far too much cancer in my family and close circle of friends, and the things the St. John Cancer Fund does for people without hassle is absolutely amazing.”
The May 25 swim was not the first time Miller raised funds for the two organizations. In 2016, he swam 22.9 miles around the island of St. John, bringing in a little more than $12,000, which was split evenly between the nonprofits.
Miller’s method of fundraising comes naturally to him. He grew up in the sport of competitive swimming, and swam for two years in college before moving to the Caribbean. In 1987, Miller was the first person to swim from Cayman Brac to Little Cayman. He’s completed open water swims off St. Croix, St. John, and Anegada, from Cruz Bay to Red Hook, among others.
“For me, it’s like walking down a trail that you’re really familiar with,” Miller said. “My walks just take place in the water.”
Not long after he circumnavigated St. John in 2016, Miller began contemplating the Virgin Gorda to St. John swim. Hurricanes, COVID, and health issues kept delaying his plans until he decided the swim would coincide with the Friends of V.I. National Park’s Beach to Beach Power Swim, held Memorial Day weekend every year, to give Team River Runner participants the chance to be a part of his support team.
“The Team River Runner folks come here each year for the Power Swim, and I needed people to paddle kayaks alongside me as I swam,” said Miller. “Paddling kayaks is what they do, so I thought we should get them involved.”
“It was outrageous,” TRR’s Shelton Gore said of Miller’s idea for the swim. “I was like, ‘You say when and I’m bringing people to support your vision,’ but he said, ‘No, I want to do this for you guys.’ He just wanted to be proactive and do this thing for the soldiers and the survivors. It’s a thrilling thing.”
Miller began seriously training for the swim at the start of 2023, setting increasing mileage goals for himself each month. He engaged in strength training and swam more than 250 miles from January through May preparing for the swim.
One of his favorite routes, he said, is to swim from Maho to Hawksnest, then walk back to his car at Maho; he then swims from Maho to Trunk, and walks back to his car; then swims from Maho to Cinnamon, and walks back to his car; then swims from Maho to Francis, and — you guessed it — walks back to his car at Maho.
“It’s a way to keep moving for a seven-hour period, where you get to swim a little over nine miles and walk about seven miles,” said Miller. “You’re just keeping yourself moving and active. I really enjoy that kind of thing.”
Part of prepping for the swim also included coming up with a safety plan.
Salty Daze Charters donated a powerboat captained by owner Justin Nesbitt, who is himself a veteran, to stay close to Miller and communicate with other boats in the channel if need be. Two double kayaks, one of which was donated by Reef 2 Peak, would accompany Miller throughout the swim. Miller and his support team traveled to Tortola to clear Customs the night before the swim. The morning of the big day, as they waited for ideal conditions, Miller applied layer after layer of sunscreen, giving time for each application to soak in, before finishing off with a thick coating of diaper rash ointment for sun protection.
In order for the swim to be officially recognized by the Marathon Swimmers Federation, there were several rules Miller and his team would need to abide by. Miller could only wear a swim cap, goggles, bathing suit, and watch. He would not be allowed to touch anyone during the swim, and no one could touch him.
The current predictions guided Miller’s starting point, which ended up being Devil’s Bay on Virgin Gorda’s southwestern tip. Even after waiting hours for the right conditions on the morning of May 25, Miller noted a relatively strong north current flowing through the area, which finally eased up as he reached the lee side of Peter Island.
As he swam down the channel, members of his support team passed Miller bottles of an endurance drink called Perpetuem, which delivered hydration and nutrients, about every half hour. Miller constantly analyzed, calculated, and repositioned to ensure the best body position and stroke in what he described as “very active water.” Aside from some sargassum, a couple barracudas, and his own shadow, Miller observed little sea life in the channel’s deep waters.
“You can train your body for a swim like this, but it does take a while to keep going in your head,” he said. “You kind of go to interesting places in your mind to keep yourself motivated and going. I had tremendous community support and a tremendous support team, and I want to honor their commitment to me. I think of the veterans out there struggling, the cancer patients out there struggling, and I’m like, ‘This is nothing compared to that. Just keep going.’”
As Miller neared the end of his swim, the sun dipped below the horizon and St. John, just ahead of him, disappeared in the dark. Glowsticks on his goggles strap and on the support kayaks and headlamps on the kayak paddlers helped guide the way as the choppy sea pushed around the weary swimmer. Finally, the kayakers’ headlamps illuminated the sea floor and Miller’s found purchase on solid ground.
“I was able to hobble my way up this rocky beach looking like the monster from the Black Lagoon trying to crawl my way out of the water,” Miller said. “The Marathon Swimmers Federation rules say you have to go from dry land to dry land, so I climbed my way over the rocky shore. It took a while for my legs to begin to work.”
Nine hours, 22 minutes, and 18 seconds after he entered the water at Devil’s Bay, Miller completed his 16.2-mile swim in the dark at 7:20 p.m. He came ashore on a small patch of rocky shoreline on St. John’s East End.
Although Miller physically completed the swim unassisted, he felt the support of his crew and the St. John community along the way.
“I swim by myself and the swim will hopefully be ratified as a solo unassisted swim, but you can’t do it all on your own,” he said. “I have a tremendous crew and I can’t thank those people enough, along with the community at large. I really feel like I did this swim with the help of a lot of people. The world is so polarized, yet the whole community came together for this. It just feels really, really good.”
At the time of this story’s publication, Miller’s efforts had raised more than $25,000, every penny of which will be split evenly between TRR and the SJCF.
“The last in-person fundraiser the St. John Cancer Fund did was Light Up the Night in 2020, and as requests come in for assistance that the Cancer Fund doesn’t ever deny, they haven’t had the money to put back in the bank,” said SJCF spokesperson Hillary Bonner. “Jeff really lit a fire for everyone. He’s so inspirational. I can’t speak highly enough of the awe and excitement that I and the St. John Cancer Fund have felt watching him plan and complete his swim.”
Miller’s fundraiser is still open. Donations can be made at https://tinyurl.com/2p86pw2y.