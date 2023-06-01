Dawn broke on May 25, kicking off the day Jeff Miller had spent many months planning and preparing for.

Miller, a longtime St. John resident, retired Virgin Islands National Park fisheries biologist, and lifelong swimmer, was set to swim from Virgin Gorda to St. John via the Sir Francis Drake Channel. Instead of beginning his journey at sunrise as he would have preferred, Miller and his support team watched and waited for the currents to move in a favorable direction, for the ideal moment for him to slip into the water, and begin his 16-plus-mile swim. Finally, at 10:03 a.m., it was go time.