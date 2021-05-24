ST. THOMAS — A mini Kids Karnival took place on Saturday, offering a taste of cultural celebration after two years of missed festivities.
The event was organized by 340 Young Entrepreneurs, a local organization whose purpose is to promote young entrepreneurs in the Virgin Islands. Among food trucks, DJs spinning music and a virtual reality gaming van, children as young as seven helped set up booths selling T-shirts and trinkets of their own designs.
“We wanted to give something back to the kids,” said Amber Alexander, of 340 Youth Entrepreneurs.
Alexander’s son was one of the youth entrepreneurs at the karnival selling homemade T-shirts, hoodies and jackets from his very own brand, Young Legacy.
“For the past year kids didn’t have anything to come out to, they weren’t allowed to play with their friends in school, so what we wanted to do is allow kids to have a good time and showcase young entrepreneurs,” Kamilah Joseph of Youth Entrepreneurs said.
The event took place in the parking lot of Fort Christian. Initially, organizers planned for bounce houses and moko jumbies, but due to COVID-19 restrictions and recommendations from the Department of Health, plans were dialed back.
According to Joseph, vendors were required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and keep people safe. Masks were required at the outdoor event, and attendees were asked for contact information for contact tracing purposes. A hand washing station and temperature checks were also required before entering.
“We worked closely with the Department of Health to keep the community safe,” said Joseph.