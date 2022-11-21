A 17-year-old man has been arrested in connection with attempted murder charges for a shooting incident in April, according to a V.I. Police statement.
The individual was identified by police as Kaden Christian Durand, after he was bound over to face attempted murder and related charges as an adult. By law, the names of minors under 18 are not released, unless charged as an adult.
Durand, according to the statement, was arrested pursuant to an arrest warrant signed by Superior Court Judge Ernest E. Morris Jr.
“This arrest is in reference to an attempted murder where the victim was shot and robbed at gun point on April 12022,” according to the V.I. Police statement.
“Durand was bounded over from the juvenile system as an adult by the Superior court. He was charged as an adult, booked and unable to post bail, he was transported to the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility,” the release stated, but the amount of bail was unlisted.
Durand is expected to appear in Superior Court today for his advice-of-rights hearing. In addition to attempted murder, he is facing charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, third-degree assault, unauthorized possession of a firearm during a crime of violence and grand larceny.