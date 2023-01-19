A 15-year-old old minor who the V.I. Police Department announced last week had been missing since Jan. 2 is back home.
Dalia Cassie John was found Saturday, just one day after the department circulated her photo requesting the public’s assistance in locating her.
John had been missing from her Bovoni home since Jan. 2, but the family of the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School student had not reported her missing until Jan. 13, police said at the time.
V.I. Police spokesperson Glen Dratte said Wednesday night that the minor “was found at the home of another family member.”