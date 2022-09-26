Miss University of the Virgin Islands, Tamia K. Grant, is adding to her list of accomplishments.
Grant, a senior at the university who is studying chemistry and physics, placed second runner-up at the 37th Annual Miss National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame competition on Saturday in Atlanta, Georgia.
The NBCA hosts the black college queens’ competition annually where ambassadors from different colleges and universities come together and compete for the title of Miss NBCA Hall of Fame.
Grant said the competition is made up of various categories including a personal interview, talent, and evening wear segments.
There were 23 participants in the national competition. Grant said that in addition to the winner, there was also a first runner-up, explaining that her second runner-up title puts her third in line for that crown.
When asked what she wants others to take away from her win on Saturday, Grant said she wants every little girl from the Caribbean to know that they’re not confined to the square mileage on the island.
“We are so much more, we can utilize this to change the entire world,” she said.
According to Grant, she became interested in pageantry after battling with mental health issues and wanting to “change the face” of UVI.
“An associate of mine came up to me one day and suggested I run, I told her I would think about it, then eventually I signed up,” Grant said.
She told The Daily News that she hopes to start the “Preserve” foundation to help raise funds for mental health care for college students. Grant also plans to help establish a help program at the university she calls “Mental Health Anonymous,” in which students are able to speak anonymously with, and receive help from local therapists and psychologists. As Miss UVI, she also plans to host community outreach programs aimed toward improving the mental health of the youth in the community.
According to Grant she’s gotten closer to God through pageantry, and said her accomplishments are because of him.
In addition to studying and carrying on with her duties as Miss UVI, Grant holds membership in various on-campus clubs to include serving as an executive member of the Student Government Association.