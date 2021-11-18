Missing child found unconscious at resort
V.I. Police are investigating after a child reported missing at a St. Thomas resort was later found unconscious on the property.
The child was reported missing Tuesday night at around 9:24 p.m., and the 911 call center dispatched officers to the Margaritaville Vacation Club in Smith Bay, according to a news release from V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima.
The child was last seen by relatives near the pool. More than 90 minutes later at 11:08 p.m., the child was “located unconscious near Building 9,” and “was unaware how or when she got there,” according to Derima.
The child was transported to Schneider Hospital for examination and treatment, according to the news release. Derima did not provide the child’s age or give any details about whether she suffered physical injuries.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 extension 5610, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.
St. Croix man facing domestic violence charges
A St. Croix man was arrested Tuesday and charged with domestic violence assault, according to V.I. Police Department spokesman Toby Derima. Police arrested Harold Willocks, Jr., 33, of Old Hospital Ground, and charged him with second-degree assault and simple assault and battery, with both counts being charged under the domestic violence statute.
“Willocks allegedly entered the residence of a female victim without permission and strangled her,” according to the news release from police.
Willocks was jailed without bail, as per the territory’s domestic violence statutes, pending his advice-of- rights hearing.
Police investigating assault at Oswald Harris Court
V.I. Police are investigating after a man reported being struck in the face by an unknown man on Tuesday, according to a news release from police spokesman Toby Derima.
The 911 center received a call at around 1 p.m. about an incident in the area of Building 7, Derima said.
“The victim reported being attacked and struck in the face with an unknown object by a male who frequents the area, causing injuries,” according to the news release.
If you have information about this incident, you are urged to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 extension 5577, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.
— Daily News Staff