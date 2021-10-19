A freediver reported missing Sunday night was found dead in Hull Bay early Monday morning, after hours of searching by the U.S. Coast Guard and local divers.
Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad told The Daily News that the 39-year-old man had been reported overdue Sunday night after he failed to return at 2 p.m. as expected.
The St. Thomas resident “worked at a local restaurant,” according to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard, which did not identify the man by name. “The diver reportedly went spearfishing by himself at 10 a.m. Sunday for approximately four hours from Hull Beach, where local police found his vehicle and belongings.”
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector San Juan received a call from a 911 emergency operator at approximately 9 p.m. Sunday.
Local divers volunteered in the search and recovery effort, and news of the rescue effort spread quickly on social media Monday morning.
Rescue units from the V.I. Police Department and St. Thomas Rescue also responded and were actively involved in the search, according to the Coast Guard. “Our most heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends and loved ones of this young man and pray they find strength during this most difficult time,” said Cmdr. Beau Powers, Sector San Juan’s chief of response.
“I’d like to extend my appreciation for the cooperation received from the community and friends who volunteered and contributed information important to this search and helped establish contact with the family.” The Daily News requested details from V.I. Police about local divers’ role in the recovery effort, and spokesman Toby Derima said more information will be forthcoming. The V.I. Medical Examiner’s Office took custody of the body, and the individual’s name and cause and manner of death have not yet been publicly identified disclosed.
Justice Department spokeswoman Sandra Goomansingh acknowledged questions from The Daily News Monday but had not yet responded as of press time.