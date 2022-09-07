A man reported missing on St. Thomas has been located in the British Virgin Islands, according to V.I. Police.
The V.I. Police Major Crimes Unit received confirmation from the British Virgin Islands Immigration that Sorhaindo is in the BVI, according to a statement released Tuesday.
Police spokesman Glen Dratte issued a statement Friday, asking for the public’s help in locating Moses Sorhaindo, and confirmed to The Daily News on Sunday that he was still considered missing.
Sorhaindo’s girlfriend filed the report and said she had not seen or heard from him since Aug. 20, and police said Tuesday he has been located.
