Virginia Clairmont’s faith in the community never waned and the founder of Clean Sweep Frederiksted is now extra thankful.
That’s because painted trash cans belonging to the nonprofit, which aims to beautify the town, were returned after being stolen.
According to Clairmont, two of the three missing trash cans, which were feared to be a financial loss, were returned recently.
“I really had faith that the community appreciates our work. They were really going to hold those accountable and make sure they were returned,” she said of residents.
The organization decided to take a pause on its anti-litter initiative after the cans went missing. The Daily News reported the theft on Nov. 5.
“Each trash can is $30, we purchase paint and supplies, and the volunteer time adds up to about $120 to $150 per can,” Clairmont explained.
On Oct. 23, eight new painted trash cans were placed throughout the town and four were stolen within a week, according to the organization. Now only one is left missing.
For the past several years, Clean Sweep Frederiksted has placed painted trash cans throughout the St. Croix town to help reduce litter.
If the community has any information on the last missing trash can, call 240-227-1978 or email info@cleansweepfrederiksted.org.