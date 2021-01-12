ST. THOMAS — A missing swimmer was found dead at Brewers Bay Beach, according to V.I. Police Department spokesman Toby Derima.
The search for 62-year-old Roy Frett ended early Monday morning, about 10 hours after he was reported missing by family members, Derima said Monday.
Frett was last seen taking a swim at the beach and his family reported him missing at 5:17 p.m. Sunday, Derima said.
Personnel from V.I. Police Department, V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources, U.S. Coast Guard, St. Thomas Rescue, University of the Virgin Islands and the V.I. Fire Service searched for Frett without success, Derima said. The search was suspended at nightfall and resumed at around 6 a.m. Monday. V.I. Fire Service officials said the search included a Coast Guard helicopter.
At approximately 7:15 a.m., St. Thomas Rescue personnel located an unresponsive Black male floating in the water at the eastern end of Brewers Beach. The man, who was later identified as Frett, was removed from the water and Emergency Medical Technicians on the scene confirmed that he did not have any signs of life, Derima said.
The cause of death is unknown at this time, pending an autopsy.