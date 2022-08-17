A 17-year-old girl whose disappearance briefly caused territorywide concern has returned home safely to her mother, and a 17-year-old boy is recovering from gunshot wounds in an unrelated incident, according to V.I. Police.
Merika Scafe, 17, walked into the Wilbur Francis Command Police Station in Frederiksted at 9:07 p.m. Monday night, a little over 24 hours after her mother reported her missing to police.
“Ms. Scafe appeared to be safe; and is now in the custody of her mother,” police said in a news release.
Scafe left home on Aug. 8 and stopped communicating via cellphone on Aug. 12, according to police. That led her mother to file a missing person report Sunday.
Scafe took personal belongings and identification when she left home, and there were some reports that Scafe was possibly sighted on St. Thomas or St. John, according to police spokesman Glen Dratte.
“What’s concerning is that we still don’t know where she is and we don’t know what happened to her,” Dratte told The Daily News on Monday, a few hours before Scafe turned up unharmed.
On Tuesday, police briefly posted a notice on social media that twin 13-year-old brothers had been reported missing, and were last seen at their home on St. Croix at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Dratte said the boys were located unharmed and returned home later in the day.
In an unrelated incident, a 17-year-old boy went to Luis Hospital Monday evening on St. Croix after suffering gunshot wounds to the legs, Dratte said.
The teen, whose identity is not being released because he is a minor, was in violation of the terms of his probation at the time, Dratte said.
The teen told police that a car pulled up alongside him and fired before taking off, Dratte said.
The case is under investigation, anyone with information is urged to call the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-712-6092, the Crime Tip-Line at 340-778-4950, 911, or the anonymous tip service Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.
