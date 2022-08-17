A 17-year-old girl whose disappearance briefly caused territorywide concern has returned home safely to her mother, and a 17-year-old boy is recovering from gunshot wounds in an unrelated incident, according to V.I. Police.

Merika Scafe, 17, walked into the Wilbur Francis Command Police Station in Frederiksted at 9:07 p.m. Monday night, a little over 24 hours after her mother reported her missing to police.

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.