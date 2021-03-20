The V.I. Police Department has released more information about the search for 41-year-old Sarm Joan Lillian Heslop, who was last seen on March 7 aboard the 47-foot catamaran Siren Song at anchor off Frank Bay, St. John.
According to police, Heslop’s companion initially contacted police at approximately 2:30 a.m., March 8. Previously, it was reported that he called the U.S. Coast Guard much later that morning, at 11:46 a.m.
“VIPD officers met with ... Ms. Heslop’s companion, shortly after he contacted the 911 Emergency Call Center to report Ms. Heslop’s disappearance from the boat,” said V.I. Police Department spokesman Toby Derima.
Officers performed an initial land search and instructed her companion to “contact the United States Coast Guard.” It is unclear why the Coast Guard was not contacted at that time, or why police did not directly request assistance from the Coast Guard.
“The Coast Guard conducted a search of the vessel for Ms. Heslop later that morning,” Derima said. “The USCG also conducted a search of the area around the vessel, on sea.”
Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad said his agency in addition to launching a search, also conducted “a series of actions, notifications to partner agencies in the Virgin Islands.”
Those actions included a drift analysis to try to determine where currents would have dragged Heslop and reaching out to other boats in the area.
Castrodad said there was no evidence that indicated Heslop entered the water, and no sign of her was found during the search.
Since reporting her missing, Heslop’s companion, on the advice of an attorney, has “exercised his constitutional right to remain silent and denied officers’ requests to search the vessel,” Derima said. “VIPD continues efforts to locate Ms. Heslop, conducting multiple searches daily, speaking to potential witnesses, and combing through hours of surveillance video.”
V.I. Police are acting as the lead agency in the investigation into Heslop’s disappearance.
Anyone with information into the whereabouts of any missing person is urged to call 911 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau in the St. Thomas-St. John District at 340-774-2211 or in the St. Croix District at 340-778-2211.