ST. CROIX – Festival lovers, cultural bearers and local entertainers will collide for an explosion of culture and creativity with the annual peek of costumes for the Crucian Christmas Festival.
Dubbed Carnival Meets the Runway, the event sets the tone for festival, the first full-fledged activity since 2029. The premier launch event will kick off at 7 p.m. Saturday at D.C. Canegata Ball Park. Troupes will not only present their themes to attract participants, but members will strut down the runway in colorful costumes. Members of Savage Festival, Prestige Festival Troupe, Regal Dynasty, Lockhart and Associates, Sanctuary Festival Troupe, Gentlemen of Jones and Simply Sophisticated will take center stage during the evening with Julie Lansiquot of Coconut Vibes as emcee.
Alvin Burke, Jr., president and CEO of The Delano Group, is producer of the event, envisioned 10 years shim
“We are really working hard behind the scenes and want to put this on as a festival sampler all in one night,” he said. “We will have it all – the lights, music, dancing, vibrant colors, everything.”
This year, however, will only be the seventh presentation of Carnival Meets the Runway. The theme is “Seventh Heaven – All White with a Splash of Color.”
“We were sidelined a few years because of Hurricane Maria and then COVID coming on the herls of that,” he said. “We are just really excited to be back on the entertainment scene, to be able to bring a superior show to the audience and have a great time celebrating our culture and fashion in such a big way.”
Ian Turnbull, director of Division of Festivals with the Department of Tourism said while the event is nit an official part of the calendar, it is sponsored in part by the department.
“This event and the weeks that will follow is a very exciting time for us as we continue to build our festival and our carnival industry,” Turnbull said. “An event like this is great for what we are trying to do at the Division of Festivals. We don’t believe that everything has to be ran by the government and this event is a prime example as it will promote the troupes, the festival and the island.”
Burke said he is grateful for the support from sponsors and said the buzz in the community is really a motivational factor for him and his team.
In addition to the troupe performances, there will also be live performances by Pumpa and the Unit, Toasty, Mic Love, BZB, VIO International, Jougo and TJ of Vibe Band and Shaw. There will be live juggling by DJ Avalance, Supa Trackz, Lips International and DJ Madness. The show will also include special performances from African Queen of Barbados and sensation Kay Love bringing the buzz and energy from their social media fans.
Tickets for Carnival Meets the Runway can be purchased on Eventbrite.com — $50 general admission and $150 VIP entry.
Ahead of Saturday’s main event, Burke said an event “First Lap”, will be held Friday night as a warm-up at Levels on Company Street. The event will include Dj Karl, Selecta Kuff, Supah Trakz and Big Kyat Sounds. There will also be performances from Kay Love and Nandi Yard. Admission is $10 at the door.