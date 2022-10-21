ST. CROIX – Festival lovers, cultural bearers and local entertainers will collide for an explosion of culture and creativity with the annual peek of costumes for the Crucian Christmas Festival.

Dubbed Carnival Meets the Runway, the event sets the tone for festival, the first full-fledged activity since 2029. The premier launch event will kick off at 7 p.m. Saturday at D.C. Canegata Ball Park. Troupes will not only present their themes to attract participants, but members will strut down the runway in colorful costumes. Members of Savage Festival, Prestige Festival Troupe, Regal Dynasty, Lockhart and Associates, Sanctuary Festival Troupe, Gentlemen of Jones and Simply Sophisticated will take center stage during the evening with Julie Lansiquot of Coconut Vibes as emcee.